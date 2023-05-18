Nuart Aberdeen: Marischal College to become a ‘jungle of colour and imagination’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuart Aberdeen: Marischal College to become a ‘jungle of colour and imagination’

Hundreds of school kids will try to create one of the biggest chalk murals in the world for this year’s Nuart Aberdeen festival.

By Denny Andonova
Girl painting the pavement at Marischal Square as part of the Chalk Don't Chalk event.
Chalk Don't Chalk will return in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

One of the most prominent buildings in Aberdeen will be turned into a “jungle of colour and imagination” next month.

Hundreds of children will grab some chalk and let their imagination loose on the ground of Marischal College Quad as part of this year’s Nuart street festival.

The popular Chalk Don’t Chalk event will return for the third time in June, promising to be the largest and most ambitious yet.

Around 400 primary and secondary pupils will join forces with street artist KMG in hope to create one of the biggest chalk murals in the world.

Chalk Don't Chalk
KMG will join around 400 pupils for this year’s Chalk Don’t Chalk event. Image: Clarke Joss/DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen artist, who created the Nuart mural on the side of Union Square in 2021, will “chalk out” some ideas with the kids before letting them “rewild” the building.

She said: “I’m looking forward to working with some local kids to create our biggest ever Chalk Don’t Chalk installation.

“Unleashing the kids’ creativity to create their own characters and collaborating together to rewild Marischal College armed with chalk and our imaginations.”

Celebration of street art at Marischal College

KMG will work on the mural with the pupils in the run up to Nuart before all children are invited to add their own colourful flare to the installation on June 10-11.

As well as having the chance to become artists, families will enjoy a range of activities around Chalk Don’t Chalk – including face painting, glitter tattoos, and bubble fun.

Nuart Marischal College
Kids chalked to their hearts’ content on the pavement at Marischal Square last year. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, hopes thousands of visitors will join for a fun weekend, making it the biggest public event in Nuart’s six-year history.

“Nuart is about the people of Aberdeen and making them part of this celebration of street art and the way it can connect and transform communities,” he said.

“I can’t really think of any better way to do that than by inviting children and families to transform the most iconic building in the Granite City with this huge artwork.

“No doubt, I won’t be the only one who is really excited to see what they will do to transform Marischal Square Quad into this jungle of imagination and colour.”

Chalk Don't Chalk
From rainbows to outlines of themselves, the young artists were clearly having a ball during the Chalk Don’t Chalk event. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, Nuart has become a major tourist attraction – brining thousands of locals and visitors to the city centre.

City council culture spokesman and education convener Martin Greig said: “The Chalk Don’t Chalk workshops will be an especially fun and creative part of the Nuart festival.

“It is a great opportunity for individuals to get together to enjoy artistic expression. The leadership of the Nuart designers will be welcomed and enjoyed by everyone involved.”

Wondering what the buzz is all about? Check out last year’s hugely popular Chalk Don’t Chalk event.

