Hundreds of children descend on Marischal College to try and break chalk drawing record as part of Nuart

Hundreds of children turned out at Marischal College today to try and produce the world’s largest single chalk drawing as part of Nuart.

With Nuart’s theme this year being rewilding, the Chalk Don’t Chalk event’s aim was to rewild the historic building’s quad under the watchful and encouraging eye of street artist KMG.

Event organisers, for the third event of its kind in Aberdeen, said the gigantic floor-based mural has “injected a pop of colour” to the Granite City, with it returning for a second day tomorrow.

As well as the drawings on the floor – including from people from as far as Portugal – there was also face painting and glitter tattoos available, which brightened up the children that attended.

Amongst the attendees at the Marischal College event was Graeme Murray, who attended the chalk event with his partner and five-year-old son, as well as friends.

He said: “It’s been great, we’ve been drawing Pokemons, we’ve built some flags and made some animals. It’s been a great day.”

Aberdeen is ‘underrated’

Scott Menzies was visiting the city for a long weekend from Perth with his two sons Connor and Finlay, as well as family.

He said he was “enjoying the sunshine” and that Aberdeen is “underrated”, adding: “You don’t get like anything like this in Perth. I was taken aback, it’s such a great idea.”

Simona Filip was with her daughter and said that “absolutely” more things like this should be happening, especially in Aberdeen city centre.

“We love taking part in things like this at the Music Hall, Art Gallery and here,” she added.

For this year’s Nuart – which takes place between June 8-13 – 13 globally renowned street artists from across the world have descended on Aberdeen to create new murals and artwork in the city.