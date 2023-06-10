Hundreds of people take part in guided street art tours for Nuart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of people take part in guided street art tours for Nuart

It is the first time that these tours have been part of the festival's agenda.

By Chris Cromar
Crowds gathering at a mural on a wall.
People looking at one of the murals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of crowds attended a series of guided street art tours as part of this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen.

The debut series took in the new works and seven years of the festival’s artworks, which started back in 2017.

Hosted by members of the Nuart team, the three one and a half hour tours focused on the works in the east end of the city centre.

Crowds outside Marischal College in Aberdeen.
The tour started outside Marischal College. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

For this year’s Nuart – which takes place between June 8-13 – globally renowned street artists from across the world have descended on Aberdeen to create new murals and artwork in the city.

During the tour, the crowd heard about the artists behind the murals and how the finished works came to be.

Art mural.
One of this year’s murals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the P&J, a number of people said why there were going on the tours, with Mhairi Smith saying she was attending to “engage with the art work” and because of the “mystery” of the murals.

Charlie Mackintosh added: “I just really love it, Nuart brings so much to the city. I’m going to have a nice walkabout and find out more about the murals, what they mean and more about the artists.

‘Really engages with the city’

“This will give me more of an insight into what they are trying to achieve.”

A woman taking a picture of one of the murals on her mobile phone.
A member of the public takes a picture of a mural. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

MZ said she was there because she “really loves art”, adding: “It’s really interesting and really engages with the city. It’s a good job it’s a nice day.”

Two more of the tours – beginning at Marischal College and ending at the Art Gallery – will take place tomorrow, at 2pm and 3pm respectively.

