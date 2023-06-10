Hundreds of people take part in guided street art tours for Nuart

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of crowds attended a series of guided street art tours as part of this year’s Nuart festival in Aberdeen.

The debut series took in the new works and seven years of the festival’s artworks, which started back in 2017.

Hosted by members of the Nuart team, the three one and a half hour tours focused on the works in the east end of the city centre.

For this year’s Nuart – which takes place between June 8-13 – globally renowned street artists from across the world have descended on Aberdeen to create new murals and artwork in the city.

During the tour, the crowd heard about the artists behind the murals and how the finished works came to be.

Speaking to the P&J, a number of people said why there were going on the tours, with Mhairi Smith saying she was attending to “engage with the art work” and because of the “mystery” of the murals.

Charlie Mackintosh added: “I just really love it, Nuart brings so much to the city. I’m going to have a nice walkabout and find out more about the murals, what they mean and more about the artists.

‘Really engages with the city’

“This will give me more of an insight into what they are trying to achieve.”

MZ said she was there because she “really loves art”, adding: “It’s really interesting and really engages with the city. It’s a good job it’s a nice day.”

Two more of the tours – beginning at Marischal College and ending at the Art Gallery – will take place tomorrow, at 2pm and 3pm respectively.