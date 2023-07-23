Man, 30, dies after three-vehicle crash on A93 near Spittal of Glenshee

A 30-year-old man has died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with two vehicles on the A93 near Spittal of Glenshee.

The crash happened at around 1.25pm on Saturday between Bridge of Cally and Spittal of Glenshee.

The man was riding his motorcycle northbound when it was involved in a crash with a Peugot 2008 and a Ford Ranger.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two vehicles did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died in this crash.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch.

“In particular, we are asking those driving in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist, please contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 1699 of July 22.”