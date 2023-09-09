Crews tackle farm machinery fire near Dyce

Fire crews have successfully extinguished a blaze at a farm near Dyce.

Reports of the fire off Pitmedden Road, near Liddell’s Monument, were first made just before 2pm.

Fire crews were dispatched from North Anderson Drive and Central stations.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed farm machinery had gone up in flames.

Two appliances were sent to the scene at 1.56pm and had both left by 4pm.

Photos shared on social media show large plumes of smoke rising above the fields and flames engulfing the machinery.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The stop message came in at 2.47pm.