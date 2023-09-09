Crews tackle farm machinery fire near Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Crews tackle farm machinery fire near Dyce

Two appliances were dispatched just before 2pm.

By Ellie Milne
Scottish fire and rescue appliance

Fire crews have successfully extinguished a blaze at a farm near Dyce.

Reports of the fire off Pitmedden Road, near Liddell’s Monument, were first made just before 2pm.

Fire crews were dispatched from North Anderson Drive and Central stations.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed farm machinery had gone up in flames.

Two appliances were sent to the scene at 1.56pm and had both left by 4pm.

Photos shared on social media show large plumes of smoke rising above the fields and flames engulfing the machinery.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The stop message came in at 2.47pm.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Image: DC Thomson.
Girl, 13, reported missing from Fraserburgh has been traced
Food and drink writer Karla Sinclair, pictured, has scoured Aberdeenshire for the cheapest whippy ice creams. Image: Karla Sinclair
From Cullen to Stonehaven, where did I find the cheapest whippy ice cream in…
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Keith sex assault OAP 'ashamed' as he's sentenced for pushing woman down hotel stairs
Jay Greengrass. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How Fettercairn mum of three went from RAF pilot to award-winning marmalade maker
The incredible views on offer at Allanshill. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
After a country escape with hearty (and hefty) dishes? You won't regret visiting Allanshill…
Morag MacRae lying on a hospital bed with a medical tube.
'Without those doctors I'd be dead': Aberdeenshire mum-of-three given 3D printed skull after brain…
There was a warm Aberdeen welcome for visitors at Offshore Europe 2023.
Video: Around 30,000 people attend ‘electric’ Offshore Europe 2023
People in hard hats and fluorescent jackets standing outside the Baird Family Hospital.
NHS Grampian partners with Sands to design new facility for bereaved families
North Sea Transition Authority chief executive Stuart Payne.
Stuart Payne: Oil and gas are no longer the only show in town
Liam McIlvanney
Liam McIlvanney explores why Scottish crime novels are thriving as he prepares for Aberdeen's…

Conversation