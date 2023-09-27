Braemar tuning up for biggest folk festival yet

Braemar is gearing up for its biggest folk festival yet, with some of the top names in the traditional music world descending on the Deeside village.

The festival’s main stage gigs, which start on Friday October 6, are sold out – but organisers are encouraging people to sign up for paid-for and free events online.

On Friday night there will be an all-female main stage line-up of string supergroup Kinnaris Quintet, supported by Scots singer of the year Beth Malcolm.

Saturday’s concert features two bands who are really pushing trad music boundaries into brand new territory, with the ever-popular Elephant Sessions and the pioneering Low Light Listening Lounge.

Events that are still available to book include instrumental and singing workshops for all ages and abilities, live music in the local pubs and venues from Friday to Sunday.

There is even a guided walk to an acoustic fiddle concert in a bothy on the Invercauld estate.

Organised by the St Margaret’s Trust, the Braemar arts charity which brings top artists to Deeside throughout the year.

Braemar Folk Festival Organiser Fergus Mutch said: “We’ve been hard at work for many months now, putting together the biggest programme yet for the Braemar Folk Festival.

“Each year we set our sights even higher and we can’t wait to welcome an incredible line-up of musicians to the village this October.

“Kinnaris Quintet and Beth Malcolm are among the most captivating folk talents in Scotland right now, and we’re spoiled with them both in a doubleheader on Friday night.

“Low Light Listening Lounge will kick Saturday night off with some mellow electro-folk vibes on Saturday night, before the Elephant Sessions — everyone’s favourite trad party band — bring the house down.

“If you’ve missed your chance to book tickets for the main stage events, don’t worry — there are workshops, pub sessions and even music in a mountain bothy and our local distillery for audiences to enjoy.

He added: “As ever, we’re extremely grateful to our sponsors whose generosity makes community-run festivals like ours happen and this year we’re supported by our local distillery Royal Lochnagar and the Balmoral Group.”