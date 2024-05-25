Meet the owner of new Aberdeen wine shop and bar – and the dog he named it after!

Graeme Hetherington has always had a great passion for wine.

His love for plonk has led him all over the world – from the grape fields of Donnafugata in Sicily to the Montes vineyard in Chille.

Each bottle opens brings memories flooding back, he says.

And now, Graeme is hoping to share his enthusiasm with Aberdeen aficionados, pledging to bring the “biggest selection of wines in the north-east” to the city.

The 51-year-old is taking over the former Oddbins which has been lying empty on Bon Accord Street for years.

More than just that, he will be creating a trendy wine bar there too.

And it’s been named in honour of a very special friend: The family pet cockapoo Monty.

Who is the business mind behind Aberdeen’s new wine bar Monty’s?

Graeme’s journey started a decade ago while working for an oil company in Geneva.

The Swiss city was the perfect gateway for prominent vineyards, where the connoisseur would sample some of the best vintages from across Europe and beyond.

Having travelled across 80 countries now, Graeme says this gave him an insight into the refined culture of wine making in various exotic spots – each with their own flare.

A surprise find of a French wine bearing the same name as his hometown Montrose inspired him to begin importing exclusive wines to Scotland.

And when he returned to Aberdeen in 2011, he set up his own business Angus Wines – named after his now 13-year-old son.

The firm quickly grew a solid base of clients – including Montrose FC who were the first to snap up the Domaine Montrose batch.

And when the former Oddbins went on the market last year, Graeme jumped at the opportunity to take his endeavours to the next level.

‘Monty’s is a huge step up for us’

Sitting at a polished table in his newly opened wine shop with his four-legged friend by his side, he says Monty’s has been a dream come true.

“I have a great passion for wine, but it had been just a hobby until now,” he adds.

“This was an opportunity to create something I’ve wanted for a really long time.

“It’s a huge step up for us, and everything is inspired from our travels – the wines that we’ve tasted, the people that we’ve met, the cultures that we’ve experienced.

“Monty’s will go beyond the average drinking spot – here, it’s all about the wine.”

What would be on offer at Monty’s?

The former off-licence has now been transformed into a mecca for wine drinkers, with an impressive collection of more than 1,000 brands.

Customers will be able to get their hands on wines from all over the world, some of which would be exclusively sold only at Monty’s.

And there will be something for everyone, with prices ranging from £8 to £200.

Graeme says that Monty’s “unique selling point” is that visitors can enjoy the classy drink there and then, with an expert team on hand to help them make the best choice.

Special machines will also give them an opportunity to taste a range of exclusive wines, without having to purchase the whole £100 bottle.

There will be a selection of more than 60 malt whiskies on offer too.

Graeme adds: “You might want a taste of Italy, Spain, South Africa or India, or maybe you want to watch the Euros with a sip of German wine for the Scotland game.

“Whatever it is, we’ve got you covered.

“This will be the biggest range of wine in the north-east, but we also want the place to just be relaxed, fun and a great experience for our customers.”

How big is the bar?

The wine bar has a seating area for about 50 people, which Graeme says would be “fantastic” for any special occasion celebrations.

They plan on holding a series of tastings with wine producers to showcase the full range of what’s on offer.

And there will be themed celebrations to mark major events in style – such as the upcoming football championship and the Tour of France.

Visitors can already pop along for a glass, however, Graeme says there are still a few bits and bobs to be sorted.

The wine bar should be ready to operate in full swing by end of June.

It will be open from 10am to midnight.

‘We are happy the shop is open again’

Casting his mind to when he first decided to embark on this journey, Graeme says that it was the history of the Bon Accord Street site that caught his attention.

He is now hoping Monty’s will be yet another chapter in its long running history of successful wine retail.

And he thinks this would be a positive for the city centre too, encouraging more people to go out and support family-run businesses like his.

“We are just happy to get the shop open again,” Graeme adds, with mascot Monty looking up at him.

“This place has always been fondly thought of, and we hope we can bring it back to life with the same knowledgeable staff and great experience for customers.

“Hopefully, that would let people know that the city centre is very much alive.”

