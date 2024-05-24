Auryn Adornments: Piercing parlour to open in former Rosemount opticians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auryn Adornments: Piercing parlour to open in former Rosemount opticians

Beth Jenkins has set up her own studio after 12 years of experience in Aberdeen.

By Graham Fleming
Beth Jenkins with Jordan Smith (left) and Vicky Nicolson-Birks (right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beth Jenkins with Jordan Smith (left) and Vicky Nicolson-Birks (right).

The former Gibson’s opticians on Rosemount Viaduct has been transformed into a new piercing and tattoo parlour.

Auryn Adornments boss Beth Jenkins is ready to launch her new venture tomorrow.

And the 26-year-old, with more than 12 years of experience in the Granite City’s piercing scene, said there was “a lot of late nights” required to open her dream space.

The shop will host open days from 12pm-4pm this weekend, where the first lucky few can pick up money-off vouchers for jewellery or bracelets.

Beth will be assisted by Jordan Smith, left, and Vicky Nicholson-Burkes, right. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

After that, those with any interest in piercings or jewellery will be able to book an appointment with Beth’s team over Instagram.

Beth also plans to add tattooists to her ranks later this summer too.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Beth admitted she thinks she now has the “perfect” space, right on the doorstep of Union Terrace Gardens.

Rosemount is ‘perfect’ backdrop

She said: “There was a lot of late nights that went into putting this together in only six to eight weeks.

“There was a quick turnaround to turn it into what is now, we have ripped out the old ceiling, every wall and door, every floor and we have fitted all custom units.

“It was a big investment.

“A lot of late nights” were required to transform the old opticians. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We have our piercing rooms, and in the future we will also have a few tattoo artists joining our team as well towards the end of summer.

“We didn’t want it to feel dark or dingy – we wanted to give it that boutique feel, that luxury experience.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved, to create a safe space to get a piercing in a nice, luxurious environment with a team which wants to provide that service.

“We can sit with you and have a coffee and make sure you are happy with what you are getting.

Auryn Adornments has a wide range of jewellery to offer customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I’m very lucky to have a very strong client base in Aberdeen, and we are so grateful for all the love and support from the community we’ve received so far.

“We are happy to be here in Rosemount, with the gardens next to us – there’s all sorts of gorgeous shops and restaurants here.

“It feels really good to have strong support in the city. We have the perfect space here.”

Auryn Adornments piercing studio is Beth’s first venture

Beth has been piercing since 13, and left her home town of Wick at 15 to pursue her dream.

Formerly of Rebel Studios on George Street, Auryn Adornments is her very first independent venture.

She has urged anyone with an interest to attend the shop;s soft-opening this weekend.

This will be a chance for customers to meet her alongside her colleagues Vicky Nicholson-Burkes and Jordan Smith.

Will you be visiting the new studio this weekend? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“They can also have a look at our jewellery and maybe even book an appointment.

“We will also be giving out vouchers which will give people discounts on jewellery and bracelets for the first few people in the door.

“The voucher will enable 10% off bracelets and then we also have 10% off jewellery orders over £100.

The studio will take booking from Monday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We are also going to be doing permanent bracelets, which I don’t think anywhere else in Aberdeen currently does – so people can also see what that’s about.

“They are special in that they are welded together and – in theory – can stay on forever.

“They’re perfect for ‘his and her’ bracelets or friendships groups and that sort of thing.

“There will also be snacks and refreshments over the weekend as well.”

