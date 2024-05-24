Auryn Adornments: Piercing parlour to open in former Rosemount opticians

The former Gibson’s opticians on Rosemount Viaduct has been transformed into a new piercing and tattoo parlour.

Auryn Adornments boss Beth Jenkins is ready to launch her new venture tomorrow.

And the 26-year-old, with more than 12 years of experience in the Granite City’s piercing scene, said there was “a lot of late nights” required to open her dream space.

The shop will host open days from 12pm-4pm this weekend, where the first lucky few can pick up money-off vouchers for jewellery or bracelets.

After that, those with any interest in piercings or jewellery will be able to book an appointment with Beth’s team over Instagram.

Beth also plans to add tattooists to her ranks later this summer too.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Beth admitted she thinks she now has the “perfect” space, right on the doorstep of Union Terrace Gardens.

Rosemount is ‘perfect’ backdrop

She said: “There was a lot of late nights that went into putting this together in only six to eight weeks.

“There was a quick turnaround to turn it into what is now, we have ripped out the old ceiling, every wall and door, every floor and we have fitted all custom units.

“It was a big investment.

“We have our piercing rooms, and in the future we will also have a few tattoo artists joining our team as well towards the end of summer.

“We didn’t want it to feel dark or dingy – we wanted to give it that boutique feel, that luxury experience.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved, to create a safe space to get a piercing in a nice, luxurious environment with a team which wants to provide that service.

“We can sit with you and have a coffee and make sure you are happy with what you are getting.

“I’m very lucky to have a very strong client base in Aberdeen, and we are so grateful for all the love and support from the community we’ve received so far.

“We are happy to be here in Rosemount, with the gardens next to us – there’s all sorts of gorgeous shops and restaurants here.

“It feels really good to have strong support in the city. We have the perfect space here.”

Auryn Adornments piercing studio is Beth’s first venture

Beth has been piercing since 13, and left her home town of Wick at 15 to pursue her dream.

Formerly of Rebel Studios on George Street, Auryn Adornments is her very first independent venture.

She has urged anyone with an interest to attend the shop;s soft-opening this weekend.

This will be a chance for customers to meet her alongside her colleagues Vicky Nicholson-Burkes and Jordan Smith.

“They can also have a look at our jewellery and maybe even book an appointment.

“We will also be giving out vouchers which will give people discounts on jewellery and bracelets for the first few people in the door.

“The voucher will enable 10% off bracelets and then we also have 10% off jewellery orders over £100.

“We are also going to be doing permanent bracelets, which I don’t think anywhere else in Aberdeen currently does – so people can also see what that’s about.

“They are special in that they are welded together and – in theory – can stay on forever.

“They’re perfect for ‘his and her’ bracelets or friendships groups and that sort of thing.

“There will also be snacks and refreshments over the weekend as well.”