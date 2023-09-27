‘Doting father’ died in Stonehaven ‘disturbance’ as man charged with assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Doting father’ died in Stonehaven ‘disturbance’ as man charged with assault

David McGuinness, from Inverurie, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

By Ellie Milne
David McGuinness
David McGuinness, 30, died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.

A man who died following a disturbance in Stonehaven has been named by police.

Emergency services were called to GPH Builders Merchants on Broomhill Road at about 10.40am on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

David McGuinness, from Inverurie, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

His family have released a statement through the police, describing the 30-year-old as a “doting father”.

They said: “David was a much loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children. He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him.

“The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Man charged following incident in Stonehaven

Police at the GPH Builders Merchants yard in Stonehaven.
Emergency services at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with this loss.”

The incident took place at the Stonehaven branch of GPH Builders Merchants but did not involve any of their staff members.

The site was closed while police, including forensics officers, carried out their investigation.

Officers cordoned off the building yard while an ambulance and four police cars were in attendance.

The Press and Journal have been told the incdent did not involve any industrial equipment.