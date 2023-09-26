Man dies following disturbance at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven

A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the premise on Broomhill Road at around 10.40am today.

A man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Stonehaven.

Police are investigating and carrying out inquiries.

The building yard is currently sealed off with an ambulance van and three police cars on scene.

Forensics have been seen carrying out investigations in the yard.

GPH Builders Merchants confirmed that a member of the public has died.

A spokesman for GPH Builders Merchants said: “We can confirm an incident took place within the grounds of our Stonehaven branch this morning, which has sadly resulted in the death of a member of the public.

“We are assisting police with their investigation, and there are no concerns for the safety of those who remain on-site.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved, and we will be making no further comment at this time.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More as we get it.