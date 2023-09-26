Man dies following disturbance at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man dies following disturbance at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven

By Lottie Hood
Police are at the scene in Stonehaven.
A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

A man has died and a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a disturbance took place at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the premise on Broomhill Road at around 10.40am today.

A man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident in Stonehaven.

A 50-year-old man has died. Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2023

Police are investigating and carrying out inquiries.

The building yard is currently sealed off with an ambulance van and three police cars on scene.

Forensics have been seen carrying out investigations in the yard.

Forensics are carrying out investigations in the yard. Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2023

GPH Builders Merchants confirmed that a member of the public has died.

A spokesman for GPH Builders Merchants said: “We can confirm an incident took place within the grounds of our Stonehaven branch this morning, which has sadly resulted in the death of a member of the public.

“We are assisting police with their investigation, and there are no concerns for the safety of those who remain on-site.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved, and we will be making no further comment at this time.”

Police and ambulance remain at the scene. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday, September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More as we get it. 

