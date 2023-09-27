TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts

Deals worth hundreds of million pounds announced hot on the heels of the west of Shetland project getting the green light.

By Allister Thomas
On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel.
On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel. Image: Altera Infrastructure.

TechnipFMC, Odfjell Drilling and Altera Infrastructure are big contract winners in the newly approved Rosebank oilfield project west of Shetland.

Project partner Ithaca Energy announced a series of major contracts for the development hot-on-the-heels of it winning approval from the offshore regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority.

TechnipFMC’s £412m deal

Energy services firm TechnipFMC secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation deal – worth an estimated £412 million – for subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

More than half of the value is to be delivered in the UK, with “a large portion in Scotland”.

Norway-based Equinor has previously said Rosebank is estimated to create £8.1 billion of direct investment, of which £6.3bn is expected to be invested in UK-based businesses.

TechnipFMC’s project management and engineering will be handled out of Aberdeen, with some of the equipment manufactured in Dunfermline.

Odjfell Drilling has been awarded a rig contract, worth an estimated £270m, for integrated services and other modifications. The Deepsea Atlantic mobile rig is scheduled to start a seven-well drilling campaign in the second quarter of 2025.

Altera has been awarded a bareboat charter/operations and maintenance contract related to the Petrojarl Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel which will be used on Rosebank. It is a nine-year deal, with options up to a total of 25 years.

Rosebank, 80 miles north-west of Shetland, is one of the most controversial projects in the energy sector, with environmentalists and members of the academic community arguing its approval isn’t acceptable for net-zero targets.

