TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts

TechnipFMC, Odfjell Drilling and Altera Infrastructure are big contract winners in the newly approved Rosebank oilfield project west of Shetland.

Project partner Ithaca Energy announced a series of major contracts for the development hot-on-the-heels of it winning approval from the offshore regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority.

TechnipFMC’s £412m deal

Energy services firm TechnipFMC secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation deal – worth an estimated £412 million – for subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

More than half of the value is to be delivered in the UK, with “a large portion in Scotland”.

Norway-based Equinor has previously said Rosebank is estimated to create £8.1 billion of direct investment, of which £6.3bn is expected to be invested in UK-based businesses.

We granted development and production consent for the Rosebank field today. Read our statement: https://t.co/COjeFH54ej https://t.co/ziRKxTf72G — North Sea Transition Authority (@NSTAuthority) September 27, 2023

TechnipFMC’s project management and engineering will be handled out of Aberdeen, with some of the equipment manufactured in Dunfermline.

Odjfell Drilling has been awarded a rig contract, worth an estimated £270m, for integrated services and other modifications. The Deepsea Atlantic mobile rig is scheduled to start a seven-well drilling campaign in the second quarter of 2025.

Altera has been awarded a bareboat charter/operations and maintenance contract related to the Petrojarl Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel which will be used on Rosebank. It is a nine-year deal, with options up to a total of 25 years.

Rosebank, 80 miles north-west of Shetland, is one of the most controversial projects in the energy sector, with environmentalists and members of the academic community arguing its approval isn’t acceptable for net-zero targets.