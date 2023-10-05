Boy, five, rushed to hospital after being knocked down outside Aberdeen primary school

A five-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being knocked down by a car near a school in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.

The incident, which happened at around 8.40am yesterday morning, happened in the Newburgh Road area of the suburb, near Glashieburn Primary School.

As well as the ambulance service – who took the boy to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – police also attended the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 8.40am on Wednesday October 5, officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Newburgh Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a five-year-old child, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”