Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Armed officers rushed to Linksfield Road following reports of man with a ‘gun’ in Aberdeen

A 48-year-old man has been charged.

By Louise Glen
Police were called to the incident in Linksfield Road. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A man has been arrested after firearms officers rushed to reports of a person with a “gun” in the Linksfield Road area of Aberdeen yesterday evening.

Police were seen in Linksfield Road at 5pm on Monday evening after reports of a man with a “gun”  in the area.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.05pm on Monday October 16 we were called to a report of a man believed to be in possession of a firearm in the Linksfield Road area of Aberdeen.

“An imitation firearm was recovered. No one was injured.

“A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday October 17.”

 

