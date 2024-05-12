Drivers warned of delays on A96 as lanes to close for roadworks

North-east drivers are bracing for travel disruption on the A96 as six days of roadworks are set to begin.

A “series of lane closures” will be place between 7:30pm and 5:30am each night on an 11-mile stretch of the Aberdeen to Inverness road from Monday evening.

Contractors from Amey will be on site to begin lining work between Craibstone Roundabout at Aberdeen and Blackhall Roundabout at Inverurie.

The roadworks will be carried out on behalf of Transport Scotland and are set to be finished by the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is estimated more than 25,000 people rely on the road each day.

Amey is urging affected drivers to use their road works alert service and to use Traffic Scotland for real-time journey information.

The works come just weeks after “unexpected rain” led to an extended closure of the A96 north of Keith.

A96 roadworks just weeks after extended closure

The route was expected to be closed for one weekend followed by a week of overnight closures.

However, an evening of heavy downpours reduced the carriageway to mud, resulting in additional work on the A96.

Road bosses have now launched an investigation into the incident.