Drivers warned of delays on A96 as lanes to close for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers warned of delays on A96 as lanes to close for roadworks

Drivers are being told to expect disruption on the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

By Michelle Henderson
Green Craibstone Roundabout sign as cars travel along the route.
The 11-mile stretch at the centre of Amey's latest band of roadworks will begin and end at Craibstone Roundabout in Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie/ DC Thomson.

North-east drivers are bracing for travel disruption on the A96 as six days of roadworks are set to begin.

A “series of lane closures” will be place between 7:30pm and 5:30am each night on an 11-mile stretch of the Aberdeen to Inverness road from Monday evening.

Contractors from Amey will be on site to begin lining work between Craibstone Roundabout at Aberdeen and Blackhall Roundabout at Inverurie.

Cones line a dug-up section of the A96 amidst roadworks.
The works are set to begin just weeks after heavy showers prompted delays to resurfacing works on the A96 north of Keith. Image: Amey.

The roadworks will be carried out on behalf of Transport Scotland and are set to be finished by the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is estimated more than 25,000 people rely on the road each day.

Amey is urging affected drivers to use their road works alert service and to use Traffic Scotland for real-time journey information.

The works come just weeks after “unexpected rain” led to an extended closure of the A96 north of Keith.

A96 roadworks just weeks after extended closure

The route was expected to be closed for one weekend followed by a week of overnight closures.

However, an evening of heavy downpours reduced the carriageway to mud, resulting in additional work on the A96.

Road bosses have now launched an investigation into the incident.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Julie and Ian with their paranormal investigation equipment
Meet the group investigating paranormal activity in Deeside and across Scotland
Cafer Karahan.
'I get recognised constantly': Aftersun movie carpet salesman running Aberdeen Turkish restaurant
Brimmond Hill fire.
Firefighters tackle major Aberdeen fire for three and a half hours
The Bread Guy team celebrating at Scottish Baker of the Year Awards.
Aberdeen bakery crowned Scottish Baker of the Year
Antoni Bald admitted a sexual offence against a fellow student at Aberdeen University. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen University sex fiend tried to upskirt female student in taxi
Northern Lights captured near Turriff.
North of Scotland to 'definitely' see another display of Northern Lights tonight
The sky above Newmachar was transformed by the dazzling lights show.
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east
Four men hold up the rainbow lletters spelling Love at last year's Grampian Pride
Grampian Pride: All you need to know about this year's celebration in Aberdeen
Mark Rowan admitted getting behind the wheel while more than three times the drink drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'Idiot' Inverurie drink-driver crashed into wall but 'lucky' no one hurt
The Tillydrone Development Trust outside Aberdeen's Wallace Tower.
Exclusive: Inside Aberdeen's abandoned Wallace Tower as cafe dream begins to take shape

Conversation