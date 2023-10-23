Body recovered in search for man trapped in car on flooded Marykirk road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body recovered in search for man trapped in car on flooded Marykirk road

The man's next of kin have been informed.

By Ellie Milne
Two police vehicles parked across road.
Police at the road to Marykirk on Friday. Image: DC Thomson.

A search was launched in the early hours of Friday morning following reports of a driver becoming trapped in his car on a flooded road.

Police and coastguard teams have tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of River North Esk.

Officers have now confirmed they have recovered the body of a man and a vehicle on the fourth day of their search and rescue effort.

Police vehicles at Marykirk search
The scene of the search in Marykirk on Monday. Image: DC Thomson.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Severe flooding in Marykirk

A search helicopter was first dispatched shortly after 3.15am on Friday.

Coastguard crews were made aware of a person in trouble on the route a few miles north of Marykirk.

The public was advised to avoid the area while the multi-agency search was carried out.

The Aberdeenshire village was the first to receive a sever flood warning due to rising levels from the North Esk.

Marykirk flooding during search for missing driver
Rescue services in Marykirk on Friday as the search for the driver continued. Image: Paul Reid.

Part of the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road was completely submerged in water while a rare red weather warning was in place.

Loss of life due to Storm Babet

The driver discovered in the Marykirk area today is the third person in Scotland to have died in Storm Babet.

Perth businesswoman Wendy Taylor, 57, was swept into a river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk at the height of the storm on Thursday.

Her family have said they are “absolutely heartbroken” by her loss.

Dive and marine unit in Marykirk
The dive and marine unit in Marykirk on Monday. Image: DC Thomson.

On the same day, 56-year-old John Gillan died when his van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

The painter and decorator, from Arbroath, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

A further two people have died in the floods in England.