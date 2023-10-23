Storm Babet: Man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk remains missing three days on as search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk remains missing three days on as search continues

Rescue effort for the missing man will continue for a fourth day as Marykirk sees clear skies after deadly Storm Babet.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Storm Babet: The search for Marykirk's missing man will continue for a fourth day today. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: The search for Marykirk's missing man will continue for a fourth day today. Image: Paul Reid

The tireless search for a man who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk on Friday will continue today.

A helicopter search was launched at around 3.15am on Friday in cooperation between Police Scotland and Coastguard rescue officers.

Air crews tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

Rescue efforts continued over the weekend but were, however, unsuccessful.

Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

Rescue crews search for missing man who became trapped in his car in Marykirk during Storm Babet.
The search for the missing man who became trapped in his car near Marykirk on Friday during Storm Babet will continue today. Image: Paul Reid.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “There are still no further updates. The search will continue today.”

Weather conditions hindered the search during Friday and Saturday, as torrential rains brought by deadly Storm Babet hit Aberdeenshire.

Conditions brighter after Storm Babet

However, rescue efforts are not to be hampered by adverse weather conditions today as Marykirk will see clear skies.

Helicopter spotted over Marykirk hunting for missing man.
A helicopter search was launched at around 3.15am on Friday in Marykirk to find the missing man following difficulties during Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Met Office has forecast that the town will have “a frosty start, but temperatures will recover with plenty of autumn sunshine”.

The day will remain “dry, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12°C”.

Deadly Storm Babet:

Storm Babet has taken the lives of two people in Scotland.

Last night, Police Scotland confirmed that one of the victims, who died on a shooting estate in Angus, was a 57-year-old woman.

Wendy Taylor who died during Storm Babet and the Water of Lee in Angus.
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan

Wendy Taylor, a businesswoman from Perthshire, was discovered at the height of the storm after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

A Taylor by marriage, she was born into the family which runs the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus.

According to her online LinkedIn profile, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray as a child.

Mrs Taylor’s body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.

