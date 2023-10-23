Storm Babet: Man trapped in car on flooded road near Marykirk remains missing three days on as search continues

The tireless search for a man who became trapped in his car on a flooded road near Marykirk on Friday will continue today.

A helicopter search was launched at around 3.15am on Friday in cooperation between Police Scotland and Coastguard rescue officers.

Air crews tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of the North Esk from the sea to the village.

Rescue efforts continued over the weekend but were, however, unsuccessful.

Marykirk Bridge has been closed since Friday after being consumed by the River North Esk.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “There are still no further updates. The search will continue today.”

Weather conditions hindered the search during Friday and Saturday, as torrential rains brought by deadly Storm Babet hit Aberdeenshire.

Conditions brighter after Storm Babet

However, rescue efforts are not to be hampered by adverse weather conditions today as Marykirk will see clear skies.

The Met Office has forecast that the town will have “a frosty start, but temperatures will recover with plenty of autumn sunshine”.

The day will remain “dry, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 12°C”.

Deadly Storm Babet:

Storm Babet has taken the lives of two people in Scotland.

Last night, Police Scotland confirmed that one of the victims, who died on a shooting estate in Angus, was a 57-year-old woman.

Wendy Taylor, a businesswoman from Perthshire, was discovered at the height of the storm after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

A Taylor by marriage, she was born into the family which runs the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus.

According to her online LinkedIn profile, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray as a child.

Mrs Taylor’s body was discovered on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.