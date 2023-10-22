Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57

Wendy Taylor's family say they are "absolutely heartbroken".

By Morag Lindsay
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan
Wendy Taylor died at Water of Lee in Angus during Storm Babet. Image: Police Scotland/Alan Rowan

A woman who died on an Angus shooting estate during Storm Babet has been named as Perthshire businesswoman Wendy Taylor.

The 57-year-old’s body was discovered at the height of the storm after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

A Taylor by marriage, she was born into the family which runs the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus.

According to her online LinkedIn profile, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray as a child.

Mrs Taylor’s body was discovered on the Invermark estate on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.

Wendy Taylor: Family remember ‘beautiful, kind, funny’ woman

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days, and in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.

“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”

Wendy Taylor connected two farming families

The Taylor family have farmed in the Carse of Gowrie for around 100 years.

They started producing crisps in 2009, making the famous Mackies brand from their Errol factory.

Last year, the Taylors purchased the Mackie family’s shares to take full control of the business.

The crisps have now been rebranded as Taylor Snacks.

Mrs Taylor’s son James is the firm’s managing director.

George and James Taylor standing next to Mackie's crisps sign
George and James Taylor.

Her own parents, Cindy and the late Graham Forbes, farmed at Kingennie in Angus.

Mr Forbes co-founded East Coast Viners, while his son Mike developed the Forbes of Kingennie resort.

The Invermark Estate, which is owned by the Earl of Dalhousie, is within the Angus glens.

It is a popular resort for high-end holidays including boat fishing on Loch Lee, salmon fishing on the River North Esk, rabbit shooting and deer stalking.

Lord Dalhousie also owns Brechin Castle and Gardens, Peggy Scotts and other farming and forestry operations.

