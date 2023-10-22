Woman who died in river during Storm Babet named as crisps entrepreneur, 57

A woman who died on an Angus shooting estate during Storm Babet has been named as Perthshire businesswoman Wendy Taylor.

The 57-year-old’s body was discovered at the height of the storm after she was swept into the river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk.

Mrs Taylor’s husband George is the entrepreneur behind the Taypak potato business which has since grown into Errol-based Taylors Snacks, formerly Mackies.

A Taylor by marriage, she was born into the family which runs the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus.

According to her online LinkedIn profile, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray as a child.

Mrs Taylor’s body was discovered on the Invermark estate on Thursday afternoon after she went missing in the Water of Lee.

Wendy Taylor: Family remember ‘beautiful, kind, funny’ woman

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days, and in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.

“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”

Wendy Taylor connected two farming families

The Taylor family have farmed in the Carse of Gowrie for around 100 years.

They started producing crisps in 2009, making the famous Mackies brand from their Errol factory.

Last year, the Taylors purchased the Mackie family’s shares to take full control of the business.

The crisps have now been rebranded as Taylor Snacks.

Mrs Taylor’s son James is the firm’s managing director.

Her own parents, Cindy and the late Graham Forbes, farmed at Kingennie in Angus.

Mr Forbes co-founded East Coast Viners, while his son Mike developed the Forbes of Kingennie resort.

The Invermark Estate, which is owned by the Earl of Dalhousie, is within the Angus glens.

It is a popular resort for high-end holidays including boat fishing on Loch Lee, salmon fishing on the River North Esk, rabbit shooting and deer stalking.

Lord Dalhousie also owns Brechin Castle and Gardens, Peggy Scotts and other farming and forestry operations.