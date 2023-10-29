‘End of an era’ as ‘Mr Ballater’ to shut hardware shop after 43 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘End of an era’ as ‘Mr Ballater’ to shut hardware shop after 43 years

The royal tv repair-man known locally as 'Mr Ballater', Alistair Cassie, will retire after decades in business in the Deeside village.

By Derry Alldritt
Alistair Cassie will close his store in Ballater for the final time.
Alistair Cassie will close his store in Ballater for the final time.

‘Mr Ballater’ Alistair Cassie will close his hardware store after 43 years in business in the village.

Alistair’s wife Margaret shared the news that the Bridge Street General Hardware Store will shut its doors for the final time on Tuesday October 31.

And Alistair has shed some light on why he’s shutting up shop after more than 40 years in the business.

He said: “I’ve been in Ballater all my days, I’m getting on a bit and it’s time to stop.”

When asked what he’d miss most when he retires, Alistair said: “Meeting people.”

He continued: “Some have been coming to Ballater for 30 to 40 years and they all tend to come into the shops for a chinwag.

A gathering place for Ballater

“The shop has been a great meeting place for the Ballater Local History Group down the years and for locals to gather.

‘We’ve shared a lot of stories and had a lot of laughs.”

When Alistair does call it a day at his hardware shop he intends to do a bit of exploring in his caravan.

Alistair Cassie said he has shared a lot of stories and laughs in his store.

He said: “We’ve got a caravan sitting at home that’s not been used in three years so we’ll do a bit of roaming about.

“I won’t be sitting in my house all day, I’ll be out meeting people.”

‘A massive thankyou to everyone’

In a post on social media Margaret paid tribute to the shop’s customers from over the years.

She said  “A massive thankyou to everyone who has supported us over the past years.

“Your custom, support and friendship has been very much appreciated and
Will not be forgotten.”

Loyal customers also showed their appreciation for Alistair, Margaret and the shop on Facebook in the Ballater and Crathie Community Group with locals saying it is ‘the end of an era’.

Elspeth Smith said “All good things come to an end, and you will perhaps be glad of a change in the rhythm of life, but what a great institution that store has been. Thank you so much.”

And Fiona Mcculloch added: “There will always be a wee seat in the Old Station for Alistair to pop in and share his stories with everyone.”

Alistair Cassie, right, with King Charles and the Queen Camilla at the Ballater Games.

Alistair grew up in Glenmuick and became a television repair-man at the age of 16 before he went on to open the store.

Known locally as ‘Mr Ballater’ Alistair and Margaret look set to enjoy their retirement in the Deeside village.

Royal recognition for repairs

Alistair earned a Royal Warrant for fixing TV sets for the Queen and the Royal Family at their Balmoral residence.

In 2017, he was awarded the British Empire Medal for  his work on community projects in Deeside such as the restoration of the AA phone box at Cambus O’May.

