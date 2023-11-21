Trains disrupted on Aberdeen to Dundee line due to ‘possible broken rail’

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee have been cancelled due to a ‘possible broken rail’ on the line, which is causing disruption.

ScotRail announced that they are having to carry out a safety inspection on the track to the south of the Granite City.

Due to this, the rail operator announced that it is unable to run into and out of Aberdeen railway station.

Ticket acceptance on buses is in place for CityLink passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Elsewhere, ticket acceptance is available for passengers on the Montrose to Dundee route on the following Stagecoach services: