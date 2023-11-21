Trains disrupted on Aberdeen to Dundee line due to ‘possible broken rail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Trains disrupted on Aberdeen to Dundee line due to ‘possible broken rail’

Ticket acceptance on bus routes have been put in place.

By Chris Cromar
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are being disrupted. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee have been cancelled due to a ‘possible broken rail’ on the line, which is causing disruption.

ScotRail announced that they are having to carry out a safety inspection on the track to the south of the Granite City.

Due to this, the rail operator announced that it is unable to run into and out of Aberdeen railway station.

Side of Stagecoach bus.
Disrupted rail passengers can use tickets on alternative Stagecoach and CityLink routes. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

Ticket acceptance on buses is in place for CityLink passengers travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee.

Elsewhere, ticket acceptance is available for passengers on the Montrose to Dundee route on the following Stagecoach services:

  • 30 – Arbroath to Montrose
  • 39 – Perth to Arbroath via Invergowrie
  • 39A – Invergowrie to Arbroath via Dundee
  • 39B – Perth to Dundee via Invergowrie
  • 73 Dundee to Arbroath via Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and Carnoustie
  • 73A Dundee to Monifieth via Broughty Ferry

Conversation