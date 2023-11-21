Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye photographer’s image of her mother during cancer treatment makes Portrait of Britain shortlist

"It's a huge thing to document things close to your life, and to have images of my family is very important to me."

By Shannon Morrison
Isle of Skye photographer Isabelle Law (left) is on the Portrait of Britain shortlist for capturing an image of her mother Debbie (right) during her fifth round of chemotherapy.
Isabelle (left) has made it to the Portrait of Britain shortlist after capturing an image of her mother, Debbie (right). Images supplied by: Isabelle Law.

A Skye photographer has made the shortlist of a prestigious competition with a poignant image of her mother.

Isabelle Law is locally known for her thought-provoking portraiture.

Hailing from Kylerhea in South Skye, Isabelle’s passion for photography started from home.

Her father was a photographer, and Isabelle credits his love for photography in giving her the interest from a young age.

Now her work is being shortlisted for the Portrait of Britain.

A portrait of Skye photographer, Isabelle Law, taken by Eamonn McCabe
Portrait of Skye photographer, Isabelle Law. Image by: Eamonn McCabe

Portrait of Britain allows 200 entrants to have their submitted portrait published in a book.

100 of these portraits are then selected to be displayed across the country on JCDecaux screens.

According to Isabelle, being on the Portrait of Britain shortlist is ‘a huge honour’.

“It is a way of getting your work seen,” she says. “To have your image published in a book is so exciting.”

The story behind the portrait

Isabelle shares that she holds the portrait of her mother, Debbie, ‘very close’ to her heart.

“I have been documenting my mum’s journey from the start,” she says. “This image was taken on her fifth round of chemotherapy.”

“The lighting was just beautiful, and Mum looked amazing with her positive attitude shining through.”

Debbie Law, Portrait of Britain. Taken by Isabelle Law.
Image by: Isabelle Law

Isabelle’s portrait of her mother received a warm response when it was shared online. Many commenters describe the piece as ‘beautiful’ and ‘poignant’.

“The support has been incredible,” she says. “It means a lot to come from a small community where everyone is backing you.”

“It’s a huge thing to document things close to your life and to have images of my family is very important to me.”

“You never know when life can take a curve ball – and you need to have memories through images.”

In fact, Isabelle’s next project takes the local community on a trip through memory lane.

‘Iomain’: the project capturing a culture

Shinty plays an undoubtedly large role in the lives of many across the Isle of Skye.

This also holds true for Isabelle who has been involved in shinty since her younger years.

From Isabelle Law's 'Iomain' project. "Cailean: a future player of Skye Camanachd following his Dad and Grandfathers footsteps."
Cailean: a future player of Skye Camanachd following his Dad and Grandfather’s footsteps. Image supplied by: Isabelle Law

Her current project ‘Iomain: An-dè, An-diugh agus A-màireach‘ is Scottish Gaelic for ‘Shinty: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’.

The aim of the project is to capture the faces of past, present and future players of Skye Camanachd Club.

She hopes to exhibit ‘Iomain’ once the project is complete.

“I’m currently looking for funding as printing costs are high and I can’t fund this myself,” explains Isabelle.

“But I hope to have it displayed in the Archive Centre in Portree next year.”

Conversation