Aberdeen residents forced to flee flats at 6am after fire broke out and smoke spread through building

Residents of a block of flats in Aberdeen have told how they were forced to flee their homes after a fire broke out.

Several people were evacuated from Park Road Court, on Park Road, at around 6:30am this morning.

Firefighters broke down the door to extinguish the blaze, which is understood to have started in a kitchen on the first floor.

Concerned residents huddled outside in below freezing temperatures for around 45 minutes while smoke was extracted from the building.

Two appliances were sent to the scene. It’s understood that nobody was injured.

One neighbour said: “I was woken up to the fire service knocking on the door.

“I looked through my door and saw two firefighters entering the home.

“The main thing was being woken up at 6am to that.

“They evacuated all of the flats and people were standing outside in the freezing cold.

“The fire service used an extractor to get all of the smoke out from the hall, you can still smell it now.

“I have a cat and she was quite scared when it was all happening.

“The fire service dealt with it nicely, they were here for about 45 minutes.”

Residents can still smell smoke following fire

Another resident added: “I woke up to the sound of the fire alarm at around 6am and I went outside and stayed there until the fire service left.

“They came very quickly. You can still smell the smoke inside the building”.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to a home in Park Road Court at 6.28am.

“The stop sign came back at 6.47am.”