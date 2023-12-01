Aberdeen residents forced to flee flats at 6am after fire broke out and smoke spread through building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen residents forced to flee flats at 6am after fire broke out and smoke spread through building

People say the building still smells of smoke following the early-morning blaze.

By Louise Glen & Shanay Taylor
Residents at Park Road Court were evacuated this morning. Image: Shanay Taylor/ DCT Thomson
Residents of a block of flats in Aberdeen have told how they were forced to flee their homes after a fire broke out.

Several people were evacuated from Park Road Court, on Park Road, at around 6:30am this morning.

Firefighters broke down the door to extinguish the blaze, which is understood to have started in a kitchen on the first floor.

Concerned residents huddled outside in below freezing temperatures for around 45 minutes while smoke was extracted from the building.

Two appliances were sent to the scene. It’s understood that nobody was injured.

One neighbour said: “I was woken up to the fire service knocking on the door.

“I looked through my door and saw two firefighters entering the home.

“The main thing was being woken up at 6am to that.

“They evacuated all of the flats and people were standing outside in the freezing cold.

“The fire service used an extractor to get all of the smoke out from the hall, you can still smell it now.

“I have a cat and she was quite scared when it was all happening.

“The fire service dealt with it nicely, they were here for about 45 minutes.”

Residents can still smell smoke following fire

Another resident added: “I woke up to the sound of the fire alarm at around 6am and I went outside and stayed there until the fire service left.

“They came very quickly. You can still smell the smoke inside the building”.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to a home in Park Road Court at 6.28am.

“The stop sign came back at 6.47am.”