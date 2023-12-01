Veterinary nurse’s dangerous dog Dinky attacks child, 8, playing in Buckie garden

A veterinary nurse from Fochabers has been told to control her dangerous dog Dinky, who viciously attacked a young boy playing in his garden.

Rachel Roberts, 27, has since apologised for the ordeal that the eight-year-old child suffered on July 16 last year.

He sustained bruising and swelling and even needed hospital treatment for a puncture wound, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Dinky – one of three Australian cattle dogs owned by the accused – was unrelenting when he bit the boy’s leg and “would not let go,” Fiscal depute Karen Poke explained.

The incident that happened while Roberts was a neighbour of the victim’s family at the time of the frenzy, has cost the vet worker thousands of pounds – it was revealed.

Roberts admitted her unruly pet had been dangerously out of control on Well Road, Buckie, last year.

The boy was playing with friends as, Ms Poke said, the victim’s mother watched over them from her house and had a clear view of the garden.

She noticed the garden gates were open, the court was told.

“At around 7pm, [the boy’s mum] became aware of a dog rapidly approaching [the child],” Ms Poke explained, adding “It was charging at speed and seemed aggressive.

“It went straight for him and bit him on the left leg. It would not let go and continued to bite him.”

Watching in shock from inside, his mum opened the window to shout at the dog, before dashing outside to help her son.

Dinky eventually ran back next door after the attack, which lasted around 15 seconds.

Ms Poke added: “[The boy] was taken to hospital for treatment for the puncture wound which was between 2 and 3 cm wide.

“He was left with bruising and swelling.”

The police were contacted and Roberts later fully admitted it had been her dog Dinky that attacked the boy.

“She was very apologetic and said in future she would make sure the gates were locked before letting her dogs out,” Ms Poke added.

Roberts’ defence agent Iain Maltman explained that the badly behaved dog was nine years old, deaf and had been “over-excited”.

Mr Maltman then told the court: “There are now four dogs in the household. And they have had him since he was a puppy.

“A civil claim for this matter has been settled this year at £2,000, which has been paid out,” he added.

Mr Maltmann said that his client has been working as a veterinary nurse for the last ten years and she no longer lives next to the victim and his family, but instead in a rural location.

On sentencing Roberts, Sheriff David Sutherland mentioned a dog warden’s report that concluded Dinky should be muzzled and on a lead at all times.

He fined Roberts, now of Beaufighters Road, Fochabers, £220.

