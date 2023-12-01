Veterinary nurse’s dangerous dog Dinky attacks child, 8, playing in Buckie garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veterinary nurse’s dangerous dog Dinky attacks child, 8, playing in Buckie garden

Rachel Roberts' "aggressive" Australian cattle dog should be muzzled and on a lead at all times, after "rapidly approaching" the young boy - "charging at speed".

By Joanne Warnock
Rachel Roberts and her disgraced dog Dinky. Images: Facebook
A veterinary nurse from Fochabers has been told to control her dangerous dog Dinky, who viciously attacked a young boy playing in his garden.

Rachel Roberts, 27, has since apologised for the ordeal that the eight-year-old child suffered on July 16 last year.

He sustained bruising and swelling and even needed hospital treatment for a puncture wound, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

Dinky – one of three Australian cattle dogs owned by the accused – was unrelenting when he bit the boy’s leg and “would not let go,” Fiscal depute Karen Poke explained.

The incident that happened while Roberts was a neighbour of the victim’s family at the time of the frenzy, has cost the vet worker thousands of pounds – it was revealed.

Dangerous dog ‘would not let go’ of Buckie child during attack

Roberts admitted her unruly pet had been dangerously out of control on Well Road, Buckie, last year.

The boy was playing with friends as, Ms Poke said, the victim’s mother watched over them from her house and had a clear view of the garden.

She noticed the garden gates were open, the court was told.

“At around 7pm, [the boy’s mum] became aware of a dog rapidly approaching [the child],” Ms Poke explained, adding “It was charging at speed and seemed aggressive.

“It went straight for him and bit him on the left leg. It would not let go and continued to bite him.”

Watching in shock from inside, his mum opened the window to shout at the dog, before dashing outside to help her son.

Dinky eventually ran back next door after the attack, which lasted around 15 seconds.

Ms Poke added: “[The boy] was taken to hospital for treatment for the puncture wound which was between 2 and 3 cm wide.

“He was left with bruising and swelling.”

Australian cattle dog Dinky and his owner Rachel Roberts. Images: Facebook

The police were contacted and Roberts later fully admitted it had been her dog Dinky that attacked the boy.

“She was very apologetic and said in future she would make sure the gates were locked before letting her dogs out,” Ms Poke added.

Fochabers woman’s dangerous dog has cost her thousands of pounds

Roberts’ defence agent Iain Maltman explained that the badly behaved dog was nine years old, deaf and had been “over-excited”.

Mr Maltman then told the court: “There are now four dogs in the household. And they have had him since he was a puppy.

“A civil claim for this matter has been settled this year at £2,000, which has been paid out,” he added.

Mr Maltmann said that his client has been working as a veterinary nurse for the last ten years and she no longer lives next to the victim and his family, but instead in a rural location.

On sentencing Roberts, Sheriff David Sutherland mentioned a dog warden’s report that concluded Dinky should be muzzled and on a lead at all times.

He fined Roberts, now of Beaufighters Road, Fochabers, £220.

