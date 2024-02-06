£1 million family home with bar on the market in Banff

A £1 million dream home has hit the market in Banff.

Canterbury House lies amongst the rolling farmlands in rural Aberdeenshire – making it the perfect country home for a family in Banff.

Situated five miles from the Moray Firth – it is close to picturesque villages like Cullen and Portsoy.

With long and stretching sandy beaches and excellent golf courses on your doorstep, there isn’t much to dislike about the location of this property.

But, this isn’t all the house has to offer as the interiors are what really makes this home stand out from the crowd.

£1 million home hits the market

Canterbury House is a sight to behold spanning seven en-suite bedrooms.

The home itself has been built from stone taken from different parts of Aberdeen.

Some of which is from the west end, the harbour and demolished buildings.

Roy Murray and his wife Linda both live in the home which took them two and a half years to build.

Previously speaking to the Press & Journal, Roy said “it was our dream house.

“Although it looks like a Victorian house, we have added things like modern insulation and a sound system so there’s music in every room.”

The house showcases period features throughout like pitch pine staircases, cornicing and traditional fireplaces.

The couple shared how they spent a lot of time in antique shops looking for things to furnish each room.

However, one of the most exciting rooms in the home is the bar located in the basement.

Boasting an 1895 full-size billiard table, the 100 square metre room has held parties of up to 100 people, and has even hosted live bands to entertain the guests.

Canterbury house – like having your own pub

You will also find a bright and airy kitchen filled which has a modern yet country feel to it.

As well as the bar, there is also a cinema and leisure room – perfect for watching your favourite movies on a rainy day.

The home offers eight acres of grounds which are accessed through a gateway in a granite wall.

A driveway with pillar lights leads to the house which splits to allow access to the front and rear sides of the property.

The house has been on the market since 2021 as the pair are looking to downsize as they feel they don’t make enough use of the rooms.

Canterbury House, located in Cornhill, Banff, is currently on the market for offers in the region of £1,100,000.

Further information on the home can be found here.