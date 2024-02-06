£1 million family home with bar on the market in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£1 million family home with bar on the market in Banff

The seven-bedroom property has an impressive basement floor and a cinema room.

By Shanay Taylor
Canterbury House is on the market. Image: Rightmove.
Canterbury House is on the market. Image: Rightmove.

A £1 million dream home has hit the market in Banff.

Canterbury House lies amongst the rolling farmlands in rural Aberdeenshire – making it the perfect country home for a family in Banff.

Situated five miles from the Moray Firth – it is close to picturesque villages like Cullen and Portsoy.

Canterbury House is on the market. Image: Rightmove.

With long and stretching sandy beaches and excellent golf courses on your doorstep, there isn’t much to dislike about the location of this property.

But, this isn’t all the house has to offer as the interiors are what really makes this home stand out from the crowd.

£1 million home hits the market

Canterbury House is a sight to behold spanning seven en-suite bedrooms.

The home itself has been built from stone taken from different parts of Aberdeen.

Some of which is from the west end, the harbour and demolished buildings.

Roy Murray and his wife Linda both live in the home which took them two and a half years to build.

The home showcases period features. Image: Rightmove.

Previously speaking to the Press & Journal, Roy said “it was our dream house.

“Although it looks like a Victorian house, we have added things like modern insulation and a sound system so there’s music in every room.”

The house showcases period features throughout like pitch pine staircases, cornicing and traditional fireplaces.

The couple shared how they spent a lot of time in antique shops looking for things to furnish each room.

There is an impressive bar in the basement. Image: Rightmove.

However, one of the most exciting rooms in the home is the bar located in the basement.

Boasting an 1895 full-size billiard table, the 100 square metre room has held parties of up to 100 people, and has even hosted live bands to entertain the guests.

Canterbury house – like having your own pub

You will also find a bright and airy kitchen filled which has a modern yet country feel to it.

As well as the bar, there is also a cinema and leisure room – perfect for watching your favourite movies on a rainy day.

The kitchen is bright and airy. Image: Rightmove.

The home offers eight acres of grounds which are accessed through a gateway in a granite wall.

A driveway with pillar lights leads to the house which splits to allow access to the front and rear sides of the property.

The house has been on the market since 2021 as the pair are looking to downsize as they feel they don’t make enough use of the rooms.

Canterbury House, located in Cornhill, Banff, is currently on the market for offers in the region of £1,100,000.

Further information on the home can be found here.

