Scaffolding erected at BHS building as Aberdeen market work starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scaffolding erected at BHS building as Aberdeen market work starts

Work to build an indoor food and drink hall in the city centre has reached a major milestone after several years of planning and research.

By Denny Andonova
Scaffolding going up at the old BHS store on Aberdeen's Union Street ahead of work on the frontage of the building to turn it into the new Aberdeen Market entrance.
The erection of the scaffolding marks a milestone for the city centre transformation project. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Work to transform the dilapidated frontage of the old BHS department store on Aberdeen’s Union Street has begun.

Plans to build a bespoke indoor food and drink hall linking the Granite Mile and The Green have been several years in the making.

The former Aberdeen Market at the city’s historic area was demolished in 2022, and the BHS building was reduced to a bare concrete frame.

The two sites have been boarded up ever since for preliminary works to be carried out.

A drone image showing Union Street and Aberdeen market works from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A drone image showing Union Street and Aberdeen market works from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scaffolding has now been erected around the shell of the former BHS store, as the council’s contractors Morrison Construction begin the next stage of the project.

Milestone for Aberdeen market construction

It marks a milestone for the city centre spot, which will finally be given a new lease of life after laying exposed for the last two years.

High viz staff were up bright and early to put up the first floor of the elevations needed to reach the top of the structure.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The footpath on Union Street has been closed for safety reasons, with shoppers now having to make a trip round the street works to reach adjacent shops.

Meanwhile, the road behind the building has also been cordoned off – with access now restricted strictly to construction vehicles.

Drivers will no longer be able to reach The Green from Netherkirkgate. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

‘Eyesore’ BHS to be done up first

The old BHS skeleton, described as “looking like a rotten tooth”, is the first bit to be done up – with glass panels placed over the concrete frame.

Architects had previously opted to get rid of the building’s remains to provide a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space on Union Street.

However, further survey works revealed that tearing it down could cause risks to neighbouring structures and the £350,000 plans were scrapped.

Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
The design for the market’s Union Street entrance was changed in June. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

The revised designs now include placing a new glazing over the top of it, with “minimal structural alterations”.

Once the Union Street entrance is completed, workers will move on to lay the foundations of the modern development at the flattened site on The Green.

What’s next – and will the new Aberdeen market be completed?

Council leaders say the £40 million market will be key to a rejuvenated city centre.

And McGinty’s head honcho Allan Henderson, who will run the venue once completed, is determined to make it a “vibrant” place that will attract visitors from all over.

A new visualisation of a revamped Union Street with new Aberdeen market.
A new visualisation of a revamped Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The upper level of the former BHS store will accommodate small retailers offering a wide range of goods such as artworks, jewellery, bakes, artisan food and more.

Meanwhile, the main building on The Green – with an extra entrance on Market Street – will boast a choice of 10 food vendors and a bar run by local brewer Fierce.

It will also have an outdoor area for events and seasonal “pop up” markets.

Design image of new Aberdeen market.
City leaders hope to make the new marker a destination venue at the heart of Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

It comes amid major revamp works on the central stretch of Union Street, which will be carried out in three phases to create new pavements and cycle lanes.

The new Aberdeen market is expected to be completed in 2027.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Piper Alpha memorial at Hazlehead Park
Families say trauma of Piper Alpha disaster should not be 'exploited' for drama series
Aberdeen's Coast Road
Owners fighting council land grab delay new Coast Road from Aberdeen's South Harbour
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Teen could be caged over serious assault - unless he moves out of mum's…
Police officers have locked down the busy Aberdeen street. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson
Cars crash into scaffolding on busy Aberdeen street
The case called at the High Court in Glasgow.
Aberdeen men jailed after targeting alleged sex crime victim in fire attack
The rescheduling comes as a result of filming conflicts.
Aberdeen's 'An Evening With Louis Theroux' postponed
Peter Fenton was convicted by a jury of sexual assault following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner jailed after jury finds him guilty of abusing young girl
Stripper Stuart Kennedy ran away from our reporter outside court following his sentencing. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Aberdeen stripper back in court after breaching sex offenders register
Temperatures are set to soar across Aberdeenshire. Image: Met Office.
Aberdeenshire set for 22C sunshine before temperatures dramatically drop across north-east
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man denies filming children in Aberdeen and making sexual comment

Conversation