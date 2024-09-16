Scaffolding erected at BHS building as Aberdeen market work starts

Work to transform the dilapidated frontage of the old BHS department store on Aberdeen’s Union Street has begun.

Plans to build a bespoke indoor food and drink hall linking the Granite Mile and The Green have been several years in the making.

The former Aberdeen Market at the city’s historic area was demolished in 2022, and the BHS building was reduced to a bare concrete frame.

The two sites have been boarded up ever since for preliminary works to be carried out.

Scaffolding has now been erected around the shell of the former BHS store, as the council’s contractors Morrison Construction begin the next stage of the project.

Milestone for Aberdeen market construction

It marks a milestone for the city centre spot, which will finally be given a new lease of life after laying exposed for the last two years.

High viz staff were up bright and early to put up the first floor of the elevations needed to reach the top of the structure.

The footpath on Union Street has been closed for safety reasons, with shoppers now having to make a trip round the street works to reach adjacent shops.

Meanwhile, the road behind the building has also been cordoned off – with access now restricted strictly to construction vehicles.

‘Eyesore’ BHS to be done up first

The old BHS skeleton, described as “looking like a rotten tooth”, is the first bit to be done up – with glass panels placed over the concrete frame.

Architects had previously opted to get rid of the building’s remains to provide a “much more open, flexible and impressive” entrance space on Union Street.

However, further survey works revealed that tearing it down could cause risks to neighbouring structures and the £350,000 plans were scrapped.

The revised designs now include placing a new glazing over the top of it, with “minimal structural alterations”.

Once the Union Street entrance is completed, workers will move on to lay the foundations of the modern development at the flattened site on The Green.

What’s next – and will the new Aberdeen market be completed?

Council leaders say the £40 million market will be key to a rejuvenated city centre.

And McGinty’s head honcho Allan Henderson, who will run the venue once completed, is determined to make it a “vibrant” place that will attract visitors from all over.

The upper level of the former BHS store will accommodate small retailers offering a wide range of goods such as artworks, jewellery, bakes, artisan food and more.

Meanwhile, the main building on The Green – with an extra entrance on Market Street – will boast a choice of 10 food vendors and a bar run by local brewer Fierce.

It will also have an outdoor area for events and seasonal “pop up” markets.

It comes amid major revamp works on the central stretch of Union Street, which will be carried out in three phases to create new pavements and cycle lanes.

The new Aberdeen market is expected to be completed in 2027.

