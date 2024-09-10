Exclusive: Work on £50m Aberdeen beach playpark begins next week – as council confirms timeline of ‘biggest upgrade in decades’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Work on £50m Aberdeen beach playpark begins next week – as council confirms timeline of ‘biggest upgrade in decades’

A section of Beach Boulevard will be closed for months to come as the construction of the multi-million-pound playground and events park gets under way.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen beach revamp works outside the Beach Ballroom.
City leaders have lifted the lid on plans to make Aberdeen beach a world-class destination. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Work to create a futuristic playpark with a seven-storey-tall “rope factory”, an events field and an amphitheatre at Aberdeen beach will begin next week.

And the Beach Leisure Centre will soon be stripped of its assets as plans to reduce the structure to rubble press forward.

It’s part of the local authority’s multi-million-pound scheme to make the city’s waterfront a world-class destination for residents and visitors.

Council leaders say this will be the” biggest beach redevelopment in 35 years”.

Aberdeen beach revamp design image.
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

And after several months of preliminary works, construction teams are now poised to start digging in three key sites as the £50 million project gets under way.

It could eventually include a new boardwalk stretching out into the sea, a spruced up Beach Ballroom and even a potential new football stadium.

But this second phase of the revamp looks likely to be pushed down the line until more cash becomes available.

Aberdeen beach revamp design image.
Canopy structures will offer sheltered seating for visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

What does the beach revamp involve?

The first stage includes turning the large open space next to Codona’s into a playground with a gateway building and a canopy shelter, as well as an events field.

It will act as a “key entry point” to the waterfront, with a large play structure built as a central feature of the reimagined area.

Aberdeen beach revamp design image.
A map of a reimagined waterfront in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The play area will be divided into four zones – sport, adventure, woodland and coastal – all of which will boast different activities for the little ones.

Broadhill will also be upgraded with viewing platforms and extra seating, while new cycle lanes and paths will be created.

Both of these areas will be fenced off from next week.

The five-hectare Broadhill site will be enhanced with additional planting and seating. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Which roads will be closed during the beach revamp?

Links Road, and the stretch between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Link Retail Park have been closed since the beginning of summer.

This was to allow a major rejig of underground gas pipes, broadband services and water and electricity lines.

Council chiefs say these have now been completed.

Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

However, certain road closures will remain in place for months to come as teams carry on with the construction of the beach and events parks.

The Beach Boulevard will be temporarily closed between Links Road and the Esplanade from the beginning of October, with diversions clearly signposted.

When will people start to see change?

There is no indication when the traffic restrictions at the beach will be lifted.

A reimagined Broadhill should be open to residents by next summer, while the beach and events parks will open the following year.

Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson.

Demolition works at the Beach Leisure Centre will be carried out simultaneously, with the building expected to be gone by the summer of 2025.

City chiefs have reassured that these works will not impact the Beach Ballroom and the Links Ice Arena, which will remain open as usual.

‘Creating a vibrant city for generations to come’

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said the redevelopment of the beach is the next step in their grand plan to make Aberdeen a “better place”.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Ian Yuill and Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He added: “The council is committed to making the beach and the Links the envy of other cities, and a place where people will want to return to again and again.”

His SNP counterpart Christian Allard said: “This [investment] is alongside the redevelopment of Union Street and the new market building – all of which have key roles in ensuring we have a vibrant city which will be enjoyed for generations.”

