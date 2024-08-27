Caffe Nero building ‘left dilapidated’ in Aberdeen market demolition to be repaired – but Black Sheep Coffee takeover still in limbo

The empty Caffe Nero building in Aberdeen city centre is in need of urgent repairs after it was damaged during the demolition of the adjacent market.

Brickwork and granite stones at the back of the property on 73-77 Union Street were left exposed and crumbling as the massive site on The Green was reduced to rubble.

The former market, adjacent buildings and walkways linking it to other properties were knocked down in 2022 to free up space for the new indoor food and drink complex.

And as work to lay out the foundations of the new development moves forward, Aberdeen City Council is now looking to fix the damage they have done in the process.

How bad is the damage on the Caffe Nero building?

City leaders have appointed Thomson Gray to repair the back wall facing The Green, which has been left exposed – with “loose bricks posing safety risks”.

Architects add that the property has been left to “deteriorate into a dilapidated and unsightly condition”, as the original contractor “failed to fix these issues”.

They say: “There is a variety of exposed materials in this area, including original granite stone and brickwork, which have suffered differing levels of deterioration.

“Furthermore, there are a number of displaced/loose stones causing a concern regarding health and safety, and require stabilisation.

“Upon demolition, there were plans to rectify the damaged areas, however, the contractor failed to rectify these issues, leaving the external wall in this area exposed.”

They add this has left rainwater dripping into the building, “causing deterioration to the internal fabric”.

What repairs will be carried out?

To bring the listed building back to its former splendour, Thomson Gray plan to replace all of the damaged material with “like for like” and make the wall watertight once again.

Architects add this is necessary not only because of health and safety concerns, but also as the building’s “run-down” look is “a detriment to the proposed market development”.

And they stress building owners in the city centre should maintain their properties to a high standard to align with the council’s efforts to revive the Granite Mile.

Who owns the former Caffe Nero building?

The property on 73-79 Union Street is owned by Raymond Kohli from Gsss Properties, whose family also runs the Tesco Express building next to furniture shop Annie Mo’s.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Kohli says he has invested “a lot of time and money” to keep the site up to scratch and attract “good tenants”.

The ground floor unit was occupied by Caffe Nero for years, but the company moved out in May 2023 when their lease expired.

Just two weeks later, it was taken over by rapidly-growing chain Black Sheep Coffee, who also have a branch in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Mr Kohli reveals he negotiated the deal with the London-based coffee makers months before Caffe Nero moved out, determined not to let his property lay empty.

And just two weeks after the unit was cleared out, Black Sheep Coffee signed a lease.

But – one year on – why hasn’t Black Sheep Coffee moved in yet?

The businessman adds he gave the chain “several incentives” to lure them in – including six months free of rent – as the last thing he wanted was “an empty building”.

However, one year on, the unit remains unoccupied – even though Back Sheep Coffee’s lease is still very much active.

And Mr Kohli has no idea why that is.

He says: “My job as a landlord is to get a tenant on a lease, and after that it’s not up to me – the reason it’s still empty has nothing to do with me.

“I have spent so much time and money to get national chains in as my tenants, and normally, a tenant would just go in when the paperwork is signed.

“No tenant doesn’t go in once on a lease because that’s bad business, so I have no idea why Black Sheep Coffee haven’t moved in yet.”

‘It’s not the landlord’s fault’

Having gone “above and beyond” to fill his vacant unit, Mr Kohli expressed dismay at the misconception that owners are the ones to blame for empty city centre units.

Earlier this week, we revealed the owners of vacant buildings in Aberdeen city centre, some of which have been without a tenant for years .

The 38 units for which we were able to source business rates would have cost proprietors more than £4 million over the period they have been empty for.

And Mr Kohli further stresses keeping an empty building is “bad for business”.

He laments: “The council doesn’t want empty buildings, I don’t want an empty building, nobody wants an empty building – they are really bad, especially for landlords.

“If it’s empty, I have to pay vacant rates at 90% with no rent coming in – and it’s not like I have an endless pot with money to pay these rates.

“There is this misconception that when there is an empty building, it’s the landlord’s fault.

“And I can tell you, as a landlord myself, I bend over backwards to get properties occupied.”

