Plans for trendy brunch and bao bun bar at UTG pavilion revealed as licence granted

The venture will breathe new life into the Union Pavilion - which was built as part of the major revamp of the Aberdeen city centre beauty spot.

The future of Aberdeen's Union Pavilion could be as a brunch and bao bun venue.
The future of Aberdeen's Union Pavilion could be as a brunch and bao bun venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

An Aberdeen cafe owner plans to transform a Union Terrace Gardens pavilion into a “high quality” venue across two floors – offering brunches and Vietnamese street food.

Stuart Ross, who runs the Grub coffee shops across Aberdeen, will take over the Union Pavilion – just off the Granite Mile.

It’s one of three tram-inspired structures which were created as part of the £30 million revamp of the Victorian sunken gardens.

This space is the last of the trio in need of a permanent occupant, with the Common Sense Coffee House taking over the unit across from His Majesty’s Theatre and Sugarbird wine bar opening up along Union Terrace.

However, the businessman behind the Common Sense venue threatened to throw some of the new plans into jeopardy as questioned the alcohol licence…

Grub owner Stuart Ross. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How Union Pavilion will become new Aberdeen destination

The issue came up at a licensing meeting on Tuesday, December 10.

Solicitor Tony Dawson explained the grand plans for the new city centre destination.

He said: “This is for the last remaining pavilion of the three built at Union Terrace, the one just next to the statue of Edward VII.

“It would be a bar and restaurant across two floors, overlooking UTG.”

The pavilion just off Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘It’s time for something different’

Grub boss Mr Ross, who was in the council chambers for the talks, started the cafe about 15 years ago after graduating from Aberdeen University with a degree in economics.

Solicitor Mr Dawson continued: “He now feels it’s time for something different from his current offering.

“There is a real gap in the Aberdeen market for a high quality brunch offering.

“This is very popular down south, I’ve seen them in London, Glasgow and Edinburgh…

“Brunch stands for breakfast and lunch and that will be available from the 8am opening time.”

An aerial shot of Union Terrace Gardens, captured in July. The city centre park could soon be renamed in Queen Elizabeth II's honour. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
The final unfilled pavilion along Union Terrace. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But it won’t just be brunch on offer.

Mr Ross plans to serve up cocktails from a bar downstairs in the Union Pavilion, while bringing a taste of Vietnam to Aberdeen city centre.

Under the plans, this adjoining restaurant will serve up bao buns – inspired by Mr Ross’s How Bao Now venture started up at the nearby Bar 99.

And the Victorian toilets attached to the pavilion come as part of the deal – with the businessman plotting to use the unique space for events.

The disused historic toilet block. Image: Supplied

Who raised concerns – and why?

John Wigglesworth, who runs the Common Sense Coffee House off Rosemount Viaduct and the nearby Books and Beans on Belmont Street, questioned some aspects of the scheme in a letter to the council.

John Wigglesworth at the Common Sense Coffee House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The meeting heard that the concerns centred around the proposed sale of alcohol from 10am and the outdoor seating being close to a children’s playpark.

Mr Wigglesworth shared the email he sent to licensing chiefs with The Press and Journal.

It states: “We would not wish to see the encouragement of consumption of alcohol before noon in the high-profile and family orientated location of Union Terrace Gardens, with a play area so nearby.

“The lower-level area is not suitable area for external consumption of alcohol with a slide and children’s play area nearby.”

The nearby play area. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What did Aberdeen licensing lawyer say as he fought for Union Pavilion?

However, Mr Dawson said the committee should treat this as a “trade representation” as it came from the owner of a competing business.

The solicitor said the bar/restaurant’s external area was separate to the play area, and would be smaller than that of the Common Sense Coffee House.

And he pointed out that no council officials consulted on the licence had echoed those concerns.

The committee later unanimously agreed to grant the licence.

Stuart Ross and Cloe Raitt with the How Bao Now offering at Bar 99. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

What do you think of the plans for Union Pavilion? Let us know in our comments section below

The takeover will mean Our Union Street campaigners have to leave the pavilion – which chairman Bob Keiller is “delighted” about.

He said: “We signed a short-term lease recognising that an ambitious and imaginative tenant like Stuart will add so much more to the city.

“We will be looking for a new base – hopefully filling an empty unit on Union Street and hopefully until someone else wants to fill it more permanently.”

When will it open?

The fit out should be completed by June, with Mr Ross planning to open the new attraction shortly afterwards.

Speaking following the meeting, he said some more thought would be given on how to make the best use of the old public toilets.

He welcomed the “first step” today, but said there would be “more hurdles” before the summertime opening.

The pavilion could come to life this summer. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Wigglesworth later told us he was content with the application being passed.

He said: “Hopefully there will be something happening with the pavilion to support the efforts we have made at Common Sense to make Union Terrace Gardens a welcoming place.”

A planning application will be submitted in the coming months.

