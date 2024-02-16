Talks launched on tourism-boosting drinks industry museum in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Talks launched on tourism-boosting drinks industry museum in Aberdeen city centre

Some of the possible locations for the new attraction include the new Aberdeen Market and the soon to be empty branch of Marks and Spencer.

By Denny Andonova
Adam Elan-Elmegirab and Bob Keiller.
Founder and director of Aberdeen's House of Botanicals, Adam Elan-Elmegirab, wants to revive the history Aberdeen's booming drinks industry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Talks are under way in an bid to launch a city centre museum highlighting Aberdeen’s historic role in the drinks industry.

Spirits maker Adam Elan-Elmegirab wants to open a venue showcasing the rich history of local manufacturers – some of which are now world-famous.

The founder of House of Botanicals, at the city’s railway arches, has been pondering over the idea for years – keen to highlight the “untold stories” of the sector.

Adam reckons that while many might know legendary labels like Chivas Regal and Cadenhead’s, fewer are aware of their links to Aberdeen.

He thinks this has been a “missed opportunity” for the city, given the popularity of drinks tourism across Moray and the Highlands.

There are dozens of distilleries across Moray and the Highlands, drawing tourists from across the world every year.

And with more cruise ships tourists to visit the Granite City in the years to come, he believes it’s the perfect time to launch such a project.

Adam has now linked with the Our Union Street group to explore the idea of a major venue to bring more people into the struggling city centre.

‘Aberdeen was the heart of the trade’

“There are a whole load of interesting stories that have been overlooked, and somehow hidden,” Adam adds.

“And it’s not just about booze.

“There is a bigger picture here that ties in with so many other things – it’s about what the city used to be and how it has evolved over the years.

“Aberdeen was at the heart of trade centuries ago, so let’s document that and give others an opportunity to explore it.”

Adam wants to highlight the good things that are happening in the food and drink industry in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

So what exactly is his idea?

There are no concrete plans yet, but Adam has a pretty clear idea about the museum.

It would be both an educational and entertaining venue, offering visitors an insight into Aberdeen’s trading past – dating as far back as the 18th Century.

And it will cover everything – from how alcohol was once used as maritime medicine to the history of the city as a major port for coffee, rum and sugar.

Modern local producers – such as himself, Brewdog, Fierce – will also play a central part to show how alcohol production has evolved over the years.

Launched in 2009, House of Botanicals turned into Aberdeen’s first spirits business for about 70 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Although this is still in drafts, the museum could also include a restaurant and bar, as well as a shop and tasting room where visitors can sample craft beer and spirits.

Meanwhile, Adam is also working on a map of old Aberdeen distilleries and other prominent booze-related landmarks for walking tours.

He adds: “All of the cruise ships visitors that came into our shop last year were very interested in the history of the drinks – so there is definitely interest in this.

“I truly believe this could be a real showcase for the city.”

The three current versions of Very Big Moose, by Fierce Beer.
Fierce Beer has grown to be one of the most popular brewers in Aberdeen since opening in 2018. Image: Fierce Beer.

Would you be keen to visit such a museum in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below.

Where could this museum be?

Adam says one of the most important things would be finding the perfect spot for it.

And he has already been in talks with Our Union Street about potential sites.

Some of the options could include the new Aberdeen Market at The Green, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The place could be a great way to promote locally produced beer and spirits, and boost the hospitality industry in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The city centre building of Marks and Spencer, which will be empty by next spring, could also be on the table.

However, all of this will be decided further down the line once the plans are finalised.

Adam says the aim is to “kill two birds with one stone” – fill a gap in the market, and bring a disused city centre unit back to life.

Bob Keiller says this project has a lot of potential to turn into a big tourist-draw for Aberdeen. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

And while they might be still at the very beginning of the project, Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller says there is plenty “worth exploring”.

“This could be more than a museum,” he adds.

“It could be a celebration of the history of whisky, gin and blending in Aberdeen – telling the story of world famous brands that started here and highlighting current local brands.”

Exclusive: New Aberdeen market won’t open until 2026 as council sets out major project timeline

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Forensics officers at the scene of an 'unexplained' death in Mannofield, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Woman dies in Mannofield as police probe 'unexplained' death at property
Craig Scott
Aberdeen bar director dies aged 24 as tributes paid to 'rising star' in city's…
Jamie Forbes
'Dons-mad' man allegedly murdered in Tillydrone to be laid to rest in signed Aberdeen…
Two photos of Jessica Rennie
Jessica Rennie: Family describe 'unbearable' pain of losing 'beautiful little girl' following Northfield pool…
Jack Tait has been jailed after he admitted physical and sexual assaults upon a woman. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen rugby coach jailed over series of violent and sexual assaults
A bag of cocaine
Aberdeen dealer who hit detective in face with block of cocaine jailed for six…
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that could be coming to Ellon. Image: McDonald's
McDonald's submits NEW plans for Ellon restaurant - without drive-thru
Steven Burns was found by police with a "substantial quantity" of cocaine at the Shell station on North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The Scottish Ambulance Service was 'too busy' to help a shop worker who was brutally beaten by robbers, forcing her employer to drive the bleeding woman to the hospital himself Picture shows; Scottish Ambulance Service vehicle and convenience store owner Amothen Kandasamy. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Ambulance service 'too busy' to help woman wounded in violent Aberdeen shop robbery
Jessica pictured with the flowers outside Northfield.
Teachers pay tribute to Jessica Rennie as thousands of pounds are raised to help…

Conversation