Talks launched on tourism-boosting drinks industry museum in Aberdeen city centre

Talks are under way in an bid to launch a city centre museum highlighting Aberdeen’s historic role in the drinks industry.

Spirits maker Adam Elan-Elmegirab wants to open a venue showcasing the rich history of local manufacturers – some of which are now world-famous.

The founder of House of Botanicals, at the city’s railway arches, has been pondering over the idea for years – keen to highlight the “untold stories” of the sector.

Adam reckons that while many might know legendary labels like Chivas Regal and Cadenhead’s, fewer are aware of their links to Aberdeen.

He thinks this has been a “missed opportunity” for the city, given the popularity of drinks tourism across Moray and the Highlands.

And with more cruise ships tourists to visit the Granite City in the years to come, he believes it’s the perfect time to launch such a project.

Adam has now linked with the Our Union Street group to explore the idea of a major venue to bring more people into the struggling city centre.

‘Aberdeen was the heart of the trade’

“There are a whole load of interesting stories that have been overlooked, and somehow hidden,” Adam adds.

“And it’s not just about booze.

“There is a bigger picture here that ties in with so many other things – it’s about what the city used to be and how it has evolved over the years.

“Aberdeen was at the heart of trade centuries ago, so let’s document that and give others an opportunity to explore it.”

So what exactly is his idea?

There are no concrete plans yet, but Adam has a pretty clear idea about the museum.

It would be both an educational and entertaining venue, offering visitors an insight into Aberdeen’s trading past – dating as far back as the 18th Century.

And it will cover everything – from how alcohol was once used as maritime medicine to the history of the city as a major port for coffee, rum and sugar.

Modern local producers – such as himself, Brewdog, Fierce – will also play a central part to show how alcohol production has evolved over the years.

Although this is still in drafts, the museum could also include a restaurant and bar, as well as a shop and tasting room where visitors can sample craft beer and spirits.

Meanwhile, Adam is also working on a map of old Aberdeen distilleries and other prominent booze-related landmarks for walking tours.

He adds: “All of the cruise ships visitors that came into our shop last year were very interested in the history of the drinks – so there is definitely interest in this.

“I truly believe this could be a real showcase for the city.”

Would you be keen to visit such a museum in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below.

Where could this museum be?

Adam says one of the most important things would be finding the perfect spot for it.

And he has already been in talks with Our Union Street about potential sites.

Some of the options could include the new Aberdeen Market at The Green, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

The city centre building of Marks and Spencer, which will be empty by next spring, could also be on the table.

However, all of this will be decided further down the line once the plans are finalised.

Adam says the aim is to “kill two birds with one stone” – fill a gap in the market, and bring a disused city centre unit back to life.

And while they might be still at the very beginning of the project, Our Union Street chief Bob Keiller says there is plenty “worth exploring”.

“This could be more than a museum,” he adds.

“It could be a celebration of the history of whisky, gin and blending in Aberdeen – telling the story of world famous brands that started here and highlighting current local brands.”