Stonehaven care home branded ‘unclean’ by inspectors who found one resident had just two showers in four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven care home branded ‘unclean’ by inspectors who found one resident had just two showers in four weeks

The Care Inspectorate found several issues with resident's support, leadership and the care home itself.

By Ross Hempseed
Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven. Image: Google Maps.
Havencourt Care Home in Stonehaven. Image: Google Maps.

An ‘unclean’ Stonehaven care home has been slammed following a recent inspection, which revealed one resident had just two showers in four weeks.

Havencourt Care Home has been ordered to make improvements by April following a visit by the Care Inspectorate in January this year.

Inspectors found a range of faults with the service provided, rating the home “weak” on its setting, support and leadership.

The care home, which has a capacity of up to 46 residents, says it has “taken immediate action” and employed an Interim Home Manager to raise standards.

Inspectors found the home to be unclean and came across a soiled chair, which was still soiled on a return visit despite being flagged to staff.

The report read: “Some relatives told us they were concerned about the cleaning of their relative’s bedroom and felt that it should be cleaned more frequently.

“This was fed back to the provider who was responsive and a deep clean of the home had been arranged.”

Havecourt Care Home resident received just two showers in four weeks

Concerns were raised about one resident’s smell, and despite taking immediate action, inspectors questioned why it hadn’t been done sooner.

The report read: “Records for one person indicated that they had only received two showers in four weeks.

“We could not establish that people were receiving personal care that was reflective of their needs and preferences.

“Failure to ensure that people are supported to meet their hygiene needs is not reflective of respectful and dignified care.”

Resident found alone in room, ‘cold, distressed and thirsty’

Inspectors also found one resident alone in their room, “cold, distressed and thirsty”.

While residents were actively encouraged to partake in their passions, including gardening, no one was permitted access outside during the inspection.

The report stated: “Staff demonstrated poor insight into the risks of leaving people unsupported for long periods of time.

“For example, we were not always assured of people’s safety as people were left unattended in the communal lounge.”

The report stated that while some staff had tried to get to know residents, one resident said: “I never see the staff”.

Privacy for residents at the care home was not always ensured, as six residents’ rooms’ curtains were left open overnight.

Several issues flagged by inspectors were quickly responded to by staff and management.

On a positive note, meal times were praised for being “a sociable atmosphere which people appeared to enjoy”.

A Havencourt Care Home spokesperson said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of the people we support, and we take feedback from the Care Inspectorate extremely seriously.

“Following the inspection in January, we have taken immediate action to address the areas requiring improvement in this home.

“This has included the on-boarding of an experienced Interim Home Manager, with a track record of building the highest quality of care teams, to lead the service.

“We are confident that the Care Inspectorate will recognise the improvements made when they return to the home in the future and in the meantime we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that residents receive the highest quality of care.”

A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

There will be changes to the venue after a Big Manny's smell row erupted. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Big Manny's Pizza takeaway saved amid pong row - but anti-smell measures ordered
John Millar was caught driving on AWPR without insurance. Image: DC Thomson
Van driver caught on AWPR without insurance gets six-month ban
Talisker Distillery on Skye.
Whisky in spotlight as big tourism conference starts in Aberdeen
Fire service at scene of fire
Four youths charged following two fires in Aberdeen
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with bus on Union Street
B977 Dunecht where a crash took place
Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash at Dunecht
Construction has begun in the interior of the new Popeye's on Union Street.
From New Orleans to Aberdeen... Work begins to open Union Street Popeye's
Laings director Claire McKay, second from the right, with TV star Stephen Mulhern, left, and other members of Laings' award-winning team.
Inverurie firm Laings scoops kitchen retailer of the year title
Gordon Rhind's jackets and a pair of shoes are covered in mould. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'm living in a wreck': Aberdeen man sleeping in living room amid mould misery…
3

Conversation