Stonehaven care home branded ‘unclean’ by inspectors who found one resident had just two showers in four weeks

An ‘unclean’ Stonehaven care home has been slammed following a recent inspection, which revealed one resident had just two showers in four weeks.

Havencourt Care Home has been ordered to make improvements by April following a visit by the Care Inspectorate in January this year.

Inspectors found a range of faults with the service provided, rating the home “weak” on its setting, support and leadership.

The care home, which has a capacity of up to 46 residents, says it has “taken immediate action” and employed an Interim Home Manager to raise standards.

Inspectors found the home to be unclean and came across a soiled chair, which was still soiled on a return visit despite being flagged to staff.

The report read: “Some relatives told us they were concerned about the cleaning of their relative’s bedroom and felt that it should be cleaned more frequently.

“This was fed back to the provider who was responsive and a deep clean of the home had been arranged.”

Havecourt Care Home resident received just two showers in four weeks

Concerns were raised about one resident’s smell, and despite taking immediate action, inspectors questioned why it hadn’t been done sooner.

The report read: “Records for one person indicated that they had only received two showers in four weeks.

“We could not establish that people were receiving personal care that was reflective of their needs and preferences.

“Failure to ensure that people are supported to meet their hygiene needs is not reflective of respectful and dignified care.”

Resident found alone in room, ‘cold, distressed and thirsty’

Inspectors also found one resident alone in their room, “cold, distressed and thirsty”.

While residents were actively encouraged to partake in their passions, including gardening, no one was permitted access outside during the inspection.

The report stated: “Staff demonstrated poor insight into the risks of leaving people unsupported for long periods of time.

“For example, we were not always assured of people’s safety as people were left unattended in the communal lounge.”

The report stated that while some staff had tried to get to know residents, one resident said: “I never see the staff”.

Privacy for residents at the care home was not always ensured, as six residents’ rooms’ curtains were left open overnight.

Several issues flagged by inspectors were quickly responded to by staff and management.

On a positive note, meal times were praised for being “a sociable atmosphere which people appeared to enjoy”.

A Havencourt Care Home spokesperson said: “Nothing is more important to us than the health and wellbeing of the people we support, and we take feedback from the Care Inspectorate extremely seriously.

“Following the inspection in January, we have taken immediate action to address the areas requiring improvement in this home.

“This has included the on-boarding of an experienced Interim Home Manager, with a track record of building the highest quality of care teams, to lead the service.

“We are confident that the Care Inspectorate will recognise the improvements made when they return to the home in the future and in the meantime we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that residents receive the highest quality of care.”