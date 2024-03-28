New home for Knight Frank’s Aberdeen team

An Aberdeen team of property experts who devote much of their time to helping businesses find new homes have themselves moved to a new location.

Knight Frank’s crack squad of north-east property professionals are now working out of recently refurbished offices at 3-5 Albyn Place in the city’s prestigious west end business district.

The 10-strong team has moved there from 4 Albert Street.

In doing so, Knight became the first tenant to secure office space in the development.

Nearly 1,000sq ft of ground floor accommodation

The consultancy has leased 980sq ft. and occupies the ground floor.

Upgraded by Surplus Property Solutions, the building combines a traditional granite facade and modern, three-storey extension at the back.

Refurbishment has added a new air conditioning system, LED lighting and EV charging points, as well as a new business lounge, breakout spaces and reception area.

Knight Frank said that it was attracted to the high quality of the space on offer.

This will allow its team to “work more efficiently and collaboratively,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, the property itself can boast a greener environmental performance.

Knight Frank partner Matt Park said: “3-5 Albyn Place offered us an excellent office environment and provides us with room for expansion, with the bonus of the business lounge a real attraction suited to the way we work.

“We hope our staff and clients will enjoy our new home.”

Mark McQueen, partner at Shepherds, acting on behalf of the landlord, said: “The building provides high quality, open-plan, EPC (energy performance certificate) A-rated office accommodation – creating a modern working environment for occupiers.

“We are receiving good levels of interest in the development and expect further occupiers within the property shortly.”

More west end office refurbs

Several other properties in the area are undergoing refurbishment to bring traditional listed buildings in line with modern occupiers’ requirements.

A spokeswoman for Knight Frank said: “The west end continues to be a favourable spot for professional services and energy firms.”