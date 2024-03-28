New home for Knight Frank’s Aberdeen team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New home for Knight Frank’s Aberdeen team

The property firm is the first new tenant in refurbished west end offices.

By Keith Findlay
3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
3-5 Albyn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Knight Frank

An Aberdeen team of property experts who devote much of their time to helping businesses find new homes have themselves moved to a new location.

Knight Frank’s crack squad of north-east property professionals are now working out of recently  refurbished offices at 3-5 Albyn Place in the city’s prestigious west end business district.

The 10-strong team has moved there from 4 Albert Street.

In doing so, Knight became the first tenant to secure office space in the development.

Nearly 1,000sq ft of ground floor accommodation

The consultancy has leased 980sq ft. and occupies the ground floor.

Upgraded by Surplus Property Solutions, the building combines a traditional granite facade and modern, three-storey extension at the back.

Refurbishment has added a new air conditioning system, LED lighting and EV charging points, as well as a new business lounge, breakout spaces and reception area.

Knight Frank said that it was attracted to the high quality of the space on offer.

This will allow its team to “work more efficiently and collaboratively,” the firm added.

Albyn Place sign.
Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the property itself can boast a greener environmental performance.

Knight Frank partner Matt Park said: “3-5 Albyn Place offered us an excellent office environment and provides us with room for expansion, with the bonus of the business lounge a real attraction suited to the way we work.

“We hope our staff and clients will enjoy our new home.”

Matt Park, office agency partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen.
Matt Park, office agency partner at Knight Frank in Aberdeen. Image: Knight Frank

Mark McQueen, partner at Shepherds, acting on behalf of the landlord, said: “The building provides high quality, open-plan, EPC (energy performance certificate) A-rated office accommodation – creating a modern working environment for occupiers.

“We are receiving good levels of interest in the development and expect further occupiers within the property shortly.”

More west end office refurbs

Several other properties in the area are undergoing refurbishment to bring traditional listed buildings in line with modern occupiers’ requirements.

A spokeswoman for Knight Frank said: “The west end continues to be a favourable spot for professional services and energy firms.”

