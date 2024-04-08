‘Was the best for miles’: Bervie Chipper goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Was the best for miles’: Bervie Chipper goes on the market

The Inverbervie takeaway - which once had queues out the door - is looking for a temporary or permanent owner.

By Graham Fleming
The Bervie Chipper has been put on the market. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
The Bervie Chipper has been put on the market. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

A famous Aberdeenshire fish & chip shop is on the lookout for a new owner.

Potential occupants of Inverbervie’s The Bervie Chipper can opt between two choices – taking over the business for £150,000 or renting it for £15,000 per year.

The popular Aberdeenshire chipper has been listed by Scottish building surveyors Shepherd Chartered, who advertise it as being at the heart of the “scenic coastal town of Inverbervie”.

The Bervie Chipper’s interior boasts a traditional Fish Bar aesthetic with room to seat guests by the window. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The property listing also describes the chipper as being in a “visible location for passing footfall and vehicles” – a perfect spot for those looking to take advantage of passing A92 vehicle trade between Stonehaven and Montrose.

The property also contains an additional dining area complete with tables and chairs. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

They have also added a number of photos to the business which give potential buyers a closer look at the space.

The front of the fry joint offers a traditional chipper look with some seating for customers.

There is also an additional dining area with traditional decor.

Bervie Chipper’s rollercoaster journey

The Bervie Chipper has been serving hungry A92 travellers for decades.

However, it is not the first time that the chipper’s future has been in doubt.

A fire which ripped through the Inverbervie fish bar back in 2009 almost caused it to shut its doors completely.

Plans were lodged in 2015 to turn the six-year derelict site into flats before it re-opened again under its original purpose in recent years.

Many locals have taken to social media to reminisce about the ‘good old days’ of the Bervie chipper.

“Many happy days back in the 80s,” said one.

“So very sad as once upon a time it was an award winning chipper and the best for miles,” said another local.

Another resident said: “Folk would come for miles on coaches just to try the Bervie chipper.”

