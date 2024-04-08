‘Was the best for miles’: Bervie Chipper goes on the market

A famous Aberdeenshire fish & chip shop is on the lookout for a new owner.

Potential occupants of Inverbervie’s The Bervie Chipper can opt between two choices – taking over the business for £150,000 or renting it for £15,000 per year.

The popular Aberdeenshire chipper has been listed by Scottish building surveyors Shepherd Chartered, who advertise it as being at the heart of the “scenic coastal town of Inverbervie”.

The property listing also describes the chipper as being in a “visible location for passing footfall and vehicles” – a perfect spot for those looking to take advantage of passing A92 vehicle trade between Stonehaven and Montrose.

They have also added a number of photos to the business which give potential buyers a closer look at the space.

The front of the fry joint offers a traditional chipper look with some seating for customers.

There is also an additional dining area with traditional decor.

Bervie Chipper’s rollercoaster journey

The Bervie Chipper has been serving hungry A92 travellers for decades.

However, it is not the first time that the chipper’s future has been in doubt.

A fire which ripped through the Inverbervie fish bar back in 2009 almost caused it to shut its doors completely.

Plans were lodged in 2015 to turn the six-year derelict site into flats before it re-opened again under its original purpose in recent years.

Many locals have taken to social media to reminisce about the ‘good old days’ of the Bervie chipper.

“Many happy days back in the 80s,” said one.

“So very sad as once upon a time it was an award winning chipper and the best for miles,” said another local.

Another resident said: “Folk would come for miles on coaches just to try the Bervie chipper.”