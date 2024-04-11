Union Street stretch to be closed until at least the end of 2024 – with major events rerouted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street stretch to be closed until at least the end of 2024 – with major events rerouted

Part of the Granite Mile will be shut as work on the £100 million city centre roads revamp gets under way.

By Denny Andonova
Union Street up from Market Street.
Union Street will soon be closed from Market Street up to Bridge street. Image: Norman Adams/Aberdeen City Council.

The central stretch of Union Street will soon close for the rest of the year – with all city centre parades being rerouted.

The measures will be put in place as work on a multi-million-pound revamp of the Granite Mile begins.

It includes creating a big cycle lane along the central section of Union Street, which will later be extended along its full length.

Digital rendering of the segregated bike lane in the central part of Union Street in Aberdeen.
The segregated bike lane in the central part of Union Street in Aberdeen will be built first. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The £100 million road overhaul also includes upgrading parts of Rose Street, Thistle Street and Chapel Street up the other end of Aberdeen city centre.

What part of Union Street will be closed then?

The first batch of upgrades will be carried out on the stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street.

It is expected this part of Union Street, which is already restricted to buses and taxis, will be closed for at least seven months.

The same section was shut off completely during the pandemic.

When exactly workers will swoop in is still to be confirmed, but it’s expected to start in the coming weeks.

Bicycle in Aberdeen city centre.
Cycle lanes could also be added to Market Street, Guild Street, Carmelite Street, Correction Wynd, St Nicholas Lane and St Nicholas Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Information on start of works will be made public at the appropriate time.”

However, the local authority has warned there will be some disruption to city centre events for the foreseeable future.

This includes rerouting major gatherings that would normally take place on Union Street – including parades and protest processions.

Grampian Pride parade on Union Street.
This year’s Grampian Pride parade will one of the events affected by the Union Street roadworks. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

What events will the roadworks affect?

As a result of the closure, this year’s Grampian Pride will take a different route.

Thousands of people are expected to join the rainbow parade on May 25, hailed as the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the north-east.

The procession usually runs through the whole length of Union Street, finishing off at Castlegate.

But this year, pedestrians will be diverted through Union Terrace and Schoolhill, with a final stop at Marischal Square on Broad Street.

Map shows new route for Aberdeen city centre parades.
The new route for city centre parades – starting with Grampian Pride. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.

As a result, these roads will also be closed for about two to three hours on the day of the event.

This will be the case for all other parades taking place this year.

These include:

  • Aberdeen Trade Union Council and STUC parade: May 4
  • Grampian Pride: May 25
  • Armed Forces Day: June 29
  • Celebrate Aberdeen: August 31
  • Remembrance Sunday: November 10
  • Christmas lights switch-on parade: November 17
  • Aberdeen Trade Union Council and STUC parade: November – date TBC

However, the local authority’s events team warned more events could be added to the list as time goes on.

They added: “The dates we have at the moment are provided for information, but it should be noted that some processions come at short notice (28 days).

“The duration of these closures varies depending on the scale of the parade, but we expect the main route to be closed for between two and three hours generally.”

AI images to lure traders by showing how empty Union Street shops could be brought back to life

Conversation