Merchant Quarter bike lane plans after Aberdeen bus gates reduce traffic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Merchant Quarter bike lane plans after Aberdeen bus gates reduce traffic

Two new bike routes could link Aberdeen's bus and train stations with Union Street.

By Alastair Gossip
City planners have drawn up plans for a segregated bike lane around Guild Street and Market Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
City planners have drawn up plans for a segregated bike lane around Guild Street and Market Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Plans have been revealed for two new cycling routes linking Aberdeen’s bus and train stations with Union Street.

City planners were tasked with drawing up a bike lane through the Merchant Quarter as part of the £40 million Aberdeen market project.

But now, they have come back with a pair of routes which might work best in tandem.

Aberdeen cyclists have long campaigned for segregated bike lanes in the city.

And they finally made a breakthrough in their campaign in 2022 when councillors agreed a demarcated route all along the Granite Mile.

And it appears that thinking has spread – with another segregated bike lane proposed to and from the bus and train stations just in case it’s needed.

Here’s one they made earlier: A segregated bike lane on Guild Street and Market Street

Council staff, working with engineering consultancy Fairhurst, have drawn up a cycleway around the Merchant Quarter.

For use to and from the stations, the bike lane takes in the steep Market Street slope and Guild Street. Both have become less busy recently after bus gates were installed.

The proposed segregated bike lane around the Merchant Quarter - using Market Street and Guild Street. Image: Fairhurst/Aberdeen City Council
The proposed segregated bike lane around the Merchant Quarter – using Market Street and Guild Street. Section A would be a shared space with motor traffic. The dashed line shows the segregated bike lane planned. Image: Fairhurst/Aberdeen City Council

But the two roads were not part of the area that officials were tasked at looking at.

City masterplan manager Sandy Beattie said: “It was determined that should a route be desired that had fully segregated cycling infrastructure, from the station to Union Street, then Guild Street to Market Street was the only option.”

This Shiprow entrance could be tied into the Market Street/Guild Street bike lane. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
This Shiprow entrance could be tied into the Market Street/Guild Street bike lane. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

If eventually approved, it would link in with the planned Union Street segregated bike lane at the top of Market Street, as well as offering access to “the only existing designated cycle infrastructure in the vicinity” at Shiprow.

However, there are concerns that – despite protected cycleways – the bus-dominated space in Guild Street could prove troubling for those on bikes.

One of the key reasons behind the segregated lanes bound for Union Street was cyclists saying they felt unsafe weaving in and out of buses.

Direct ‘back road’ cycle route through Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter

Meanwhile, for those put off by the presence of traffic, an alternative two-way cycle route could also be installed.

The preferred route to be brought to councillors next week would be signposted through the Merchant Quarter.

It would be the step route put in place, with the segregated bike lane to follow as the Aberdeen market project progresses.

Carmelite Street could be rearranged as a shared pedestrian and cycling space as a "back road" route to the Granite Mile from Guild Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Carmelite Street could be rearranged as a shared pedestrian and cycling space as a “back road” route to the Granite Mile from Guild Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The Correction Wynd arch would be part of the "back road" route to and from Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
The Correction Wynd arch would be part of the “back road” route to and from Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

It would take cyclists from Aberdeen’s train and bus stations briefly along Guild Street, before turning onto Carmelite Street.

There would be a new bike lane on the southern stretch of that road, until cyclists would then turn right to the cobbled, northern part Carmelite street.

This strip would be made a pedestrian and cycle zone, with only local access for vehicles.

The "back road" route proposed from the bus and train station at Union Square through to Union Street. Image: Fairhurst/Aberdeen City Council
The “back road” route proposed from the bus and train station at Union Square through to Union Street. Image: Fairhurst/Aberdeen City Council

Planters, installed in memory of lives lost to drugs, could be moved to accommodate the cyclists.

Bikes would then rejoin traffic on the quiet Hadden Street, following Correction Wynd underneath the Granite Mile and St Nicholas Lane onto St Nicholas Square.

Passing the soon-to-close Marks and Spencer building, cyclists would then join the Union Street bike lane there.

“This route is direct and legible, with turns and stages minimised,” Mr Beattie advised councillors in his report.

Best of both worlds?

He added: “This approach allows for the desired segregated route, whilst also facilitating cycling through the Merchant Quarter to allow people to experience this area of the city centre.

The proposed segregated bike lane would take on the hill on Market Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
The proposed segregated bike lane would take on the hill on Market Street. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

“And [it would] encourage under-confident or slower cyclists who may
prefer ‘back road’ cycling and to the avoid the buses and gradient at Market
Street.”

It would however require a rethink of the route around Wapping Street on to Guild Street.

Presently, traffic travelling between the two is split into four lanes on the stretch of Carmelite Street where the new bike lane is planned.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man drove Ford Focus at trio on motorbike
Shikshya and Aanchal Subedi have been named locally as the women who died in the fire. Image: Facebook.
Two sisters who died in Aberdeen flat fire named locally
Two Aberdeen teens missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Two Aberdeen teenagers missing as police launch appeal
Miranda McHardy with dog.
25,000 households to be tested for 'Celtic Curse' after death of Banchory woman
Jack Sim and Lauren Livingstone, owners of Mount coffee shop, Stuart McPhee, owner of Dough and CO and SIberia Bar, and Jackie Wilson and Sheila Petrie, owners of Upperkrust, speak about the boost Spectra gives businesses.
Aberdeen traders hail Spectra 'the light at the end of the tunnel' as festival…
The assaults are alleged to have occurred at Spain Park in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football coach charged after three alleged assaults during children's match
CR0041343, Lottie Hood, Aberdeen. Ambulances were reported to be queued outside ARI A&E department at 4pm. Picture of Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ARI ambulance waiting time crisis laid bare during 'unannounced' inspection
Out-of-school clubs run by Aberdeenshire Council will end this summer. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeenshire Council officially AXES out of school clubs despite outcry from hundreds of parents
An Aberdeen University whistleblower says years of bad decisions have left jobs now at risk. Image: DC Thomson
Insider lifts lid on 'years of blunders' that sparked Aberdeen University redundancies timebomb
Aura nightclub and Tony Cochrane
Aberdeen nightclub boss vows to fight on - despite council 'hammering trade' with late…

Conversation