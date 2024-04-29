Family-run food business JK Fine Foods permanently closes Westhill store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run food business JK Fine Foods permanently closes Westhill store

JK Fine Foods delivers the best fresh meat, game, poultry and fish from across the north-east.

By Ross Hempseed
JK Fine Foods in Westhill had closed its doors. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
A family-run Aberdeenshire food store has closed its Westhill branch.

JK Fine Foods, which also has a shop on Chattan Place in Aberdeen, sells locally sourced produce including fish, meat, game and poultry.

The firm announced the ‘sad news’ on Instagram, writing: “We are sorry to announce that earlier this week we took the decision to permanently close our Westhill branch.

JK Fine Foods was well-known for locally sourced produce from across the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

“Of course, this was something we hoped we could avoid and although we are sad to have closed the shop in Westhill, the well-wishes from the community (like this one from The Kelly’s) have somewhat softened the blow… knowing that we contributed the best we could while it lasted!

“We now dust ourselves off and look to the future with positivity!

“Our Chattan Place shop remains OPEN.

“We have exciting plans for this store and with that will come big changes and improvements.

“We still offer some of the best produce available in the UK, so please continue to show your support by shopping local and pay us a visit when you can!”

Well wishes from the community has ‘softened the blow’

Customers left comments saying they were “gutted” about the closure.

Susan Crighton wrote: “This is really sad to read. Great staff, brilliant choice of food.
Best wishes to all of you.”

Helaine Valentine commented: “Will have to come in for my ‘wee Bob’. Best steak pie around!! Sorry to see you leave Westhill.”

Diane McIntosh said: “Gutted. So sad. You will be sadly missed in Westhill.”

A former employee, Karllio Dubya also commented: “Having worked as A Butcher throughout the North East of Scotland since the late 80s.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be part of team JK Chattan & WESTHILL for the latter part of my career.

“The customers at JK on the whole have been tremendous and it was especially nice to work in Westhill where everyone was very welcoming.”

JK Fine Foods instore.
JK Fine Foods was started by John King, inspired by stories of his great-grandfather, George Main.

As a fisherman in the 1900s, he would be out on his boat, The Frigate Bird, hauling in his catch to sell at the old Aberdeen Fishmarket.

Now, his great-grandson sources fresh seafood from Peterhead and quality meat from the Highlands to sell and distribute across Aberdeenshire.

The company expanded to open two brick-and-mortar stores in Chattan Place in Aberdeen and then to Westhill Shopping Centre in 2020.

