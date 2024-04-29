Family-run food business JK Fine Foods permanently closes Westhill store

A family-run Aberdeenshire food store has closed its Westhill branch.

JK Fine Foods, which also has a shop on Chattan Place in Aberdeen, sells locally sourced produce including fish, meat, game and poultry.

The firm announced the ‘sad news’ on Instagram, writing: “We are sorry to announce that earlier this week we took the decision to permanently close our Westhill branch.

“Of course, this was something we hoped we could avoid and although we are sad to have closed the shop in Westhill, the well-wishes from the community (like this one from The Kelly’s) have somewhat softened the blow… knowing that we contributed the best we could while it lasted!

“We now dust ourselves off and look to the future with positivity!

“Our Chattan Place shop remains OPEN.

“We have exciting plans for this store and with that will come big changes and improvements.

“We still offer some of the best produce available in the UK, so please continue to show your support by shopping local and pay us a visit when you can!”

Well wishes from the community has ‘softened the blow’

Customers left comments saying they were “gutted” about the closure.

Susan Crighton wrote: “This is really sad to read. Great staff, brilliant choice of food.

Best wishes to all of you.”

Helaine Valentine commented: “Will have to come in for my ‘wee Bob’. Best steak pie around!! Sorry to see you leave Westhill.”

Diane McIntosh said: “Gutted. So sad. You will be sadly missed in Westhill.”

A former employee, Karllio Dubya also commented: “Having worked as A Butcher throughout the North East of Scotland since the late 80s.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be part of team JK Chattan & WESTHILL for the latter part of my career.

“The customers at JK on the whole have been tremendous and it was especially nice to work in Westhill where everyone was very welcoming.”

JK Fine Foods was started by John King, inspired by stories of his great-grandfather, George Main.

As a fisherman in the 1900s, he would be out on his boat, The Frigate Bird, hauling in his catch to sell at the old Aberdeen Fishmarket.

Now, his great-grandson sources fresh seafood from Peterhead and quality meat from the Highlands to sell and distribute across Aberdeenshire.

The company expanded to open two brick-and-mortar stores in Chattan Place in Aberdeen and then to Westhill Shopping Centre in 2020.