Man missing from Inverness overnight

A search has been launched in Inverness to help trace a missing 27-year-old man.

William Ogilvy was last seen in the Highland capital on Sunday.

With concerns growing, police have issued an appeal for information as efforts to trace him continue.

Officers have today shared an image of William on social media to assist with their inquiries.

He is known to have links to both Forres and Pitlochry.

William is described as, white, 5ft 11inch and stocky build.

When last seen, he was wearing a black coat and trousers, a grey hoodie, and black trainers.

He has brown curly hair which is often tied in a ponytail at the back.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 2456 April 28.