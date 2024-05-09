Negativity towards oil and gas ‘counterproductive’, Peterhead Port’s new boss warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Negativity towards oil and gas ‘counterproductive’, Peterhead Port’s new boss warns

Graeme Reid also highlighted the Blue Toon's potential for playing a leading role in energy transition at an event in the Scottish Parliament.

By Keith Findlay
Graeme Reid, Peterhead Port Authority's new boss.
Peterhead Port Authority chief executive Graeme Reid. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

Peterhead Port Authority’s new boss has championed its credentials at an event in the Scottish Parliament.

Chief executive Graeme Reid warned more than 50 guests, including MSPs and other key people, that “government negativity” on the oil and gas sector is counter-productive.

Mr Reid has been at the port’s helm since March. He was previously a marine consultant with the International Maritime Contractors Association.

There is so much talk of not supporting oil and gas in our country, and not giving it a future, which seems counter-productive.”

Speaking in Holyrood’s Fleming Room, he said the oil and gas industry’s best known attributes were all critical to a successful energy transition.

Oil and gas remains “a vital part” of the port’s overall business, Mr Reid said.

He added: “However, there is so much talk of not supporting oil and gas in our country, and not giving it a future, which seems counter-productive.

“The oil and gas industry’s knowledge, capital, skills base and entrepreneurial ethos will be a major driving force in a successful energy transition.

“Taxing them out of the market does not seem a viable long-term strategy.”

More than 50 guests attended the event in the Scottish Parliament.
More than 50 guests attended the event in the Scottish Parliament. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

The so-called “just” transition is a fallacy, he said.

Peterhead Port’s CEO explained: “We have seen a steady decline in oil and gas business over recent years and nothing coming to replace the decline.

“Less than 1% of our revenue came from renewable activity last year, for example.”

Investment zone opportunity

Mr Reid welcomed plans for a new investment zone in the north-east.

Jointly announced by the UK and Scottish governments late last year, the zone is expected to support the development and growth of clusters to boost innovation, attract investment and strengthen the private sector.

Peterhead has been mooted as a a possible location for a designated site for tax breaks.

Peterhead Port.
Peterhead Port. Image: Peterhead Port Authority

On the Blue Toon’s wider economic prospects, he said: “We need continuity of policy, tax and strong incentives to drive inward investment, both in the port network and wider energy community.

“Therefore, can I ask that we start talking up our prospects in Scotland – specifically the north-east – and working cohesively to attract that new investment, creating long-term prosperity and economic benefit.”

Blue Toon is in a ‘sweet spot’

Mr Reid also told guests Peterhead is in a geographic “sweet spot” to support opportunities emerging from the energy transition.

The port’s credentials include its role as a partner in the Acorn Project, one of the UK’s four carbon capture and storage schemes, now under development at nearby St Fergus.

Read more: Peterhead Port bosses predict boom times ahead

Acorn and the wider energy transition are expected to bring many thousands of jobs to the area as North Sea oil and gas operations decline.

The Holyrood event was sponsored by Banffshire and Buchan Coast SNP MSP Karen Adam.

Guests included Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop and Energy Minister Gillian Martin.

