‘Disgusting’ funeral scam hits grief-stricken friends of Aberdeen drag queen

People who clicked on the link were asked for credit card details to view the service for Kevin Thorburn.

By Louise Glen
The false link was used to dupe grieving friends of Kevin Thorburn, Image Facebook.

Friends of Aberdeen drag queen Miss Cherry Bakewell have hit out at a sick scam forcing loved ones to pay money to “view his funeral”.

Kevin Thorburn, aka Miss Bakewell, died aged 39 in April much to the distress of those who knew the inspirational drag artist.

Shockingly, since his death last month, his name has been used as part of an online money-making scheme that forces anyone wanting to watch the video of his funeral into paying cash.

And when they do…there is no footage of the funeral available.

The scam, highlighted to The Press and Journal is titled ‘Kevin Thorburn Funeral Service Live’ on a platform called hdlivestreaming.xyz

Kevin Thorburn, Miss Cherry Bakewell and friend Cheryl Burt. Aberdeen. Image: Cheryl Burt.

Mr Thorburn’s real funeral service took place this morning, Tuesday, in Crathes at 11.30am.

All his friends were invited to wear a bright colour to reflect his character.

Funeral scam ‘disgusting’

Friends and fans of the former Hazlehead Academy pupil said scammers who are trying to steal money from those who are grieving the loss of their friend are “disgusting”.

In a post online, titled Kevin Thorburn Funeral Service scammers say: “Watch Kevin Thorburn funeral service live stream please share.

“Sign up link for free! Don’t miss this event fast sign up then watch.”

When you click through to the message, a message appears, that reads: “Attention! login required!!! You must create a free account to watch Kevin Thorburn Funeral Service Live Stream. ”

Users are then asked to select to create an account and then asked to give bank details.

Commenting on the scammer’s post, Marc McAulay said: “I noticed several friend requests on Facebook today, from Kevin Thorburn funeral live stream.”

Kevin Thorburn performed as Miss Cherry Bakewell in Aberdeen. Images: Cheryl Burt.

He continued: “It’s a scam I tried to click the link and it started demanding money.

“People are being scammed for a funeral live link, it’s disgusting.”

Fellow performer Roxi Kixx wrote on the fake Facebook profile: “Nice way to scam mourning family and friends.”

The scammers are even cruel enough to use Mr Thorburn’s real photograph from his real funeral service.

Aberdeen performer and drag queen Kevin Thorburn aka Miss Cherry Bakewell was described as a “beautiful soul” following his death.

Tributes were paid to the much-loved entertainer who spent many years dazzling crowds in venues across the city.

When he wasn’t performing as his drag persona, the 39-year-old took his musical talents to the amateur theatre scene and became a popular figure in the Granite City.

Kevin Thorburn.

Funeral scam targets bereaved

The Press and Journal reached out to act the host of the Facebook page, of which there are four, but we did not get a reply.

Multiple funeral directors have fallen victim to these unscrupulous scammers trying to coax cash from the bereaved.

All are now warning their online followers to be vigilant while Facebook has agreed to investigate.

Kevin’s official funeral notice read: “Unexpectedly at home on Tuesday April 23 2024.

“Kevin aged 39 years, cherished son of Trisha and Jim, a much loved and caring brother of Marianne, Richard and Scott, loving half-brother of Michael, a fun-loving uncle to Summer also a dear brother-in-law to Hannah and a friend to many.

“Funeral ceremony at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes on Tuesday May 14 at 11.30am.

“All friends respectfully invited. Can you wear something colourful to reflect Kevin’s character.”

Facebook has confirmed it is now investigating the situation.

