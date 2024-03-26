‘A massive investment in Aberdeen’: Take a sneak peek at The Justice Mill’s £1.4 million facelift

Union Street’s The Justice Mill will welcome punters once again tomorrow after a £1.4 million makeover.

The popular Wetherspoon-owned pub has been closed for two weeks while a new-look bar was fitted, the walls painted and modern lights installed.

Behind the scenes, there have been upgrades throughout the property including the kitchen, heating and staff facilities.

A brand new carpet will also be fitted in the coming weeks while work on a new roof will be complete by June, when the eyesore Union Street scaffolding will be removed.

Staff have hailed the revamp as “a massive investment in Aberdeen”.

The total cost of renovations has reached £1.4 million but, as work continues, bosses say the bill could be even higher.

‘The pub looks massively better’

Melissa Smith, who is the Wetherspoons area manger for the north of Scotland, said that she was “excited” to welcome punters back in.

She said: “The work getting done here is just so exciting. The pub looks massively better.

“The builders have done an amazing job in here, and it wasn’t until the work on the roof got started we realised the full extent of the project.

“It would be good to get that done so we can have our front signage back, and there’s a delay on the carpet.

“But what they have done despite only working for two weeks while we were closed is incredible.

“It just shows Wetherspoons’ commitment to the city, and it also grows the team because we have 17 new staff members we hope to welcome in time.”

Age of Aberdeen building has proved a challenge

Architect for the project, Oliver Crisp, is also happy with how the Aberdeen ‘spoons is shaping up.

“I’m glad that it’s looking well, because a lot of work has went into this project,” he said.

“The roof is pretty much how it was left when it was developed more than 20 years ago – it was at the end of its life.

“The wind last year meant there was some damage and water ingress on it.

“The roof is now well underway to getting repaired now, the interior has had a full re-deck and we are going to replace the carpets.

“It is taking longer than we thought it would especially because of the state of the chimneys, no-one knew how bad they were until we laid eyes on them.

“Due to the age of the building there are always unforeseen things, and that’s just the nature of these projects.

“The work on the chimney will take about a month and there will have to be some sort of lane closure at the front there on Union Street unfortunately while that work takes place.

“We’ve spent all this money, so we’ve just gone that little bit further and probably a litter bit further still, just so we make sure the place is spot on.

“By the time it is fully done, this place will look amazing.”