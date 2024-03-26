‘A massive investment in Aberdeen’: Take a sneak peek at The Justice Mill’s £1.4 million facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A massive investment in Aberdeen’: Take a sneak peek at The Justice Mill’s £1.4 million facelift

Regulars of the Union Street pub will be able to enjoy a new-look bar, lights and a fresh lick of paint from 11am tomorrow.

By Graham Fleming
Wetherspoons bar.
Will you be ordering a pint at the new look bar tomorrow? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Union Street’s The Justice Mill will welcome punters once again tomorrow after a £1.4 million makeover.

The popular Wetherspoon-owned pub has been closed for two weeks while a new-look bar was fitted, the walls painted and modern lights installed.

Behind the scenes, there have been upgrades throughout the property including the kitchen, heating and staff facilities.

A brand new carpet will also be fitted in the coming weeks while work on a new roof will be complete by June, when the eyesore Union Street scaffolding will be removed.

Staff have hailed the revamp as “a massive investment in Aberdeen”.

Wetherspoons lounge
The venue has a new lick of paint, new lights and decorations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The total cost of renovations has reached £1.4 million but, as work continues, bosses say the bill could be even higher.

‘The pub looks massively better’

Melissa Smith, who is the Wetherspoons area manger for the north of Scotland, said that she was “excited” to welcome punters back in.

She said: “The work getting done here is just so exciting. The pub looks massively better.

“The builders have done an amazing job in here, and it wasn’t until the work on the roof got started we realised the full extent of the project.

New booths in Union Street Wetherspoons.
More than £1.4 million has been spent on the revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It would be good to get that done so we can have our front signage back, and there’s a delay on the carpet.

“But what they have done despite only working for two weeks while we were closed is incredible.

“It just shows Wetherspoons’ commitment to the city, and it also grows the team because we have 17 new staff members we hope to welcome in time.”

New light fixtures and pictures are present on the Union Street haunt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Age of Aberdeen building has proved a challenge

Architect for the project, Oliver Crisp, is also happy with how the Aberdeen ‘spoons is shaping up.

“I’m glad that it’s looking well, because a lot of work has went into this project,” he said.

“The roof is pretty much how it was left when it was developed more than 20 years ago – it was at the end of its life.

‘The Justice Mill’ is adorned in lights at the new-look bar.  Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The wind last year meant there was some damage and water ingress on it.

“The roof is now well underway to getting repaired now, the interior has had a full re-deck and we are going to replace the carpets.

Justice Mill in aberdeen with scaffolding around it, during the refurbishment
Management say the investment will be a boost for Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It is taking longer than we thought it would especially because of the state of the chimneys, no-one knew how bad they were until we laid eyes on them.

“Due to the age of the building there are always unforeseen things, and that’s just the nature of these projects.

The bar area of the newly renovated bar and restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The work on the chimney will take about a month and there will have to be some sort of lane closure at the front there on Union Street unfortunately while that work takes place.

“We’ve spent all this money, so we’ve just gone that little bit further and probably a litter bit further still, just so we make sure the place is spot on.

“By the time it is fully done, this place will look amazing.”

Conversation