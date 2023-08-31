Jamieson and Carry’s million-pound plans for Union Street expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jamieson and Carry’s million-pound plans for Union Street expansion

The family-run jeweller plans to move into the former AllSaints unit on Union Street.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the expanded Jamieson and Carry store on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Nason Foster Limited
An artist impression of the expanded Jamieson and Carry store on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Nason Foster Limited

Jamieson and Carry have revealed more about million-pound expansion plans for their Granite Mile shop.

The Aberdeen luxury jeweller has officially lodged plans to add two new units to its Union Street premises to make room for a specialist Rolex store.

It is looking to move into the vacant property next door which was previously an AllSaints clothing store.

Jamieson and Carry will expand into the former AllSaints unit on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The firm bought the space following the fashion brand’s closure in 2019. It has remained empty since.

Jamieson and Carry plans to expand the business into the unit, creating a “functional, attractive yet secure space”.

Partner Christopher Carry pictured in the store’s Rolex area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Partner Christopher Carry revealed the firm’s intention to “not only be one of the best luxury retail spaces in Aberdeen or the north-east of Scotland, but one of the best in the UK”.

What will the new Jamieson and Carry expansion look like?

Under the plan, the new area would become home to luxury watch brand Rolex.

The door to the adjacent shop space would be removed and become a display window instead.

Windows would be retained but upgraded for security given the high value stock.

“The existing shopfronts currently are insufficient in strength to withstand an attack,” consultants at Nason Foster said.

The new area will become home to luxury watch brand Rolex. Image: Nason Foster Limited

The shopfronts are also in line to be improved to ensure they are the best standard possible for selling other luxury brands such as Patek Philippe.

Bosses say they want to provide a “cohesive and classical look for a long-standing family business, conveying tradition, trust, elegance and style”.

Security will be beefed up at Union Street store

Meanwhile, modern security measures would be installed to ensure both customers and staff feel safe at all times.

A security grille has been planned to be placed across the store’s entrance to ensure people can’t access the shop at night.

An artist impression of the altered entrance to the Jamieson and Carry store in Aberdeen. Image: Nason Foster Limited

It is hoped the grille would stop late night revellers from carrying out “unsavoury activities” such as relieving themselves in the doorway.

And roller shutters could be placed on each window to further protect the building and its expensive stock.

The jewellers will also look to add a security lobby to the store, with a sliding entrance door.

Could expansion help boost trade on Union Street?

The firm initially revealed its expansion plans during an emergency summit held on the future of Union Street last November.

Jamieson and Carry was started up in 1733 and it has called 142 Union Street home for more than 100 years.

An artist impression of the proposed Jamieson and Carry expansion. Image: Nason Foster Limited

The business has gone from strength to strength since, evolving and expanding into the surrounding shop units.

It sells various pieces of jewellery, watches and other luxury gifts both in store and online.

The jewellers are also behind a project to open Aberdeen’s first TAG Heuer boutique on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street.

However, it previously raised concerns that a proposed takeaway nearby could cause the brand to pull out.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drink-driver Kireeanne Brownlee. Image: Facebook
Drink-driving Aberdeen mum crashed car with child in backseat
Gannet sailing yacht in 1934.
'It's just plain luck': Man restoring 112-year-old boat discovers family link following worldwide search
The new street in the Kirkton development will be named after Davie Ferguson. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
New Fraserburgh street to be named after Gordon Highlander Davie Ferguson
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Murder trial of Mintlaw man Wayne Fraser - evidence on Wednesday August 30 included testimony from the medical examiner's office Picture shows; Murder accused Wayne Fraser sees his dead wife's wheelchair as it's shown to the jury in his trial. Lowndes County Court House, Columbus, Mississippi, USA. Supplied by WCBI Date; 31/08/2023
Jurors see wheelchair of disabled wife allegedly shot dead by Mintlaw man
SPE Offshore Europe 2019.
Offshore Europe expected to deliver £50 million-plus boost to north-east
Police van and police officers, with cars on road.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A947 at Newmachar
Peterhead RNLI during a practice misssion.
A behind the scenes look at how Peterhead RNLI volunteers become extraordinary lifesavers
L-r property agent Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett, Donald MacLeod, operations manager, COSL and, Angus Powles, aaccount man,ager, COSL.
Exclusive: Chinese company launches recruitment drive after moving into iQ Building in Aberdeen
One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Offshore Europe: North-east's fast-growing tech sector in the limelight
Fire closed Flourmill Lane in Aberdeen city centre while they dealt with the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Crews called to kitchen fire at Resident X as customers evacuated

Conversation