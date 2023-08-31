Jamieson and Carry’s million-pound plans for Union Street expansion

Jamieson and Carry have revealed more about million-pound expansion plans for their Granite Mile shop.

The Aberdeen luxury jeweller has officially lodged plans to add two new units to its Union Street premises to make room for a specialist Rolex store.

It is looking to move into the vacant property next door which was previously an AllSaints clothing store.

The firm bought the space following the fashion brand’s closure in 2019. It has remained empty since.

Jamieson and Carry plans to expand the business into the unit, creating a “functional, attractive yet secure space”.

Partner Christopher Carry revealed the firm’s intention to “not only be one of the best luxury retail spaces in Aberdeen or the north-east of Scotland, but one of the best in the UK”.

What will the new Jamieson and Carry expansion look like?

Under the plan, the new area would become home to luxury watch brand Rolex.

The door to the adjacent shop space would be removed and become a display window instead.

Windows would be retained but upgraded for security given the high value stock.

“The existing shopfronts currently are insufficient in strength to withstand an attack,” consultants at Nason Foster said.

The shopfronts are also in line to be improved to ensure they are the best standard possible for selling other luxury brands such as Patek Philippe.

Bosses say they want to provide a “cohesive and classical look for a long-standing family business, conveying tradition, trust, elegance and style”.

Security will be beefed up at Union Street store

Meanwhile, modern security measures would be installed to ensure both customers and staff feel safe at all times.

A security grille has been planned to be placed across the store’s entrance to ensure people can’t access the shop at night.

It is hoped the grille would stop late night revellers from carrying out “unsavoury activities” such as relieving themselves in the doorway.

And roller shutters could be placed on each window to further protect the building and its expensive stock.

The jewellers will also look to add a security lobby to the store, with a sliding entrance door.

Could expansion help boost trade on Union Street?

The firm initially revealed its expansion plans during an emergency summit held on the future of Union Street last November.

Jamieson and Carry was started up in 1733 and it has called 142 Union Street home for more than 100 years.

The business has gone from strength to strength since, evolving and expanding into the surrounding shop units.

It sells various pieces of jewellery, watches and other luxury gifts both in store and online.

The jewellers are also behind a project to open Aberdeen’s first TAG Heuer boutique on the corner of Union Street and Belmont Street.

However, it previously raised concerns that a proposed takeaway nearby could cause the brand to pull out.