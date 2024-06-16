VIDEO: Woman leaps into fiance’s arms after getting engaged at Stonehaven beer festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Woman leaps into fiance’s arms after getting engaged at Stonehaven beer festival

Andrea Marcantoni and Valentina Duca were visiting the town from Italy when Andrea popped the question.

By Ross Hempseed

This is the moment a woman leapt into her new fiance’s arms after getting engaged at a Stonehaven beer festival.

Andrea Marcantoni, who was on holiday from Italy, got down on one knee and popped the question to Valentina Duca at the Midsummer Beer Happening on Saturday.

Bagpipes played during the romantic moment, which was captured on video by the festival’s organisers.

An excited Valentina quickly said yes and jumped into Andrea’s arms as the crowd clapped and cheered.

The moment Andrea popped the question in front of festival-goers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Festival bosses were in on the surprise, having been contacted by Andrea beforehand, who said he was coming from Italy and wanted to propose while in Stonehaven.

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the festival, said: “We were delighted to have our first wedding proposal at the Midsummer Beer Happening.

“A young man from Italy contacted us saying he was going to be in Stonehaven with his girlfriend for the Happening and was looking for suggestions of a romantic way to propose.

“We suggested he could surprise her with having a piper play as he went down on one knee.

Italian couple become engaged at Midsummer Beer Happening.
The happy couple travelled all the way from Italy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“He loved the idea – so did Dunnottar Pipes and Drums – and in the end the couple had four pipers playing Highland Cathedral as he popped the question.

“It was a magical moment – a huge surprise for her and for the hundreds of people in our marquee.

“Her reaction was amazing – she jumped into his arms after saying yes – and there were more than a few tears in the marquee.

“We wish Andrea and Valentina every happiness in the years to come.”

The P&J was there to capture some of the best moments from the Midsummer Beer Happening with our picture gallery.

