VIDEO: Woman leaps into fiance’s arms after getting engaged at Stonehaven beer festival

This is the moment a woman leapt into her new fiance’s arms after getting engaged at a Stonehaven beer festival.

Andrea Marcantoni, who was on holiday from Italy, got down on one knee and popped the question to Valentina Duca at the Midsummer Beer Happening on Saturday.

Bagpipes played during the romantic moment, which was captured on video by the festival’s organisers.

An excited Valentina quickly said yes and jumped into Andrea’s arms as the crowd clapped and cheered.

Festival bosses were in on the surprise, having been contacted by Andrea beforehand, who said he was coming from Italy and wanted to propose while in Stonehaven.

Robert Lindsay, organiser of the festival, said: “We were delighted to have our first wedding proposal at the Midsummer Beer Happening.

“A young man from Italy contacted us saying he was going to be in Stonehaven with his girlfriend for the Happening and was looking for suggestions of a romantic way to propose.

“We suggested he could surprise her with having a piper play as he went down on one knee.

“He loved the idea – so did Dunnottar Pipes and Drums – and in the end the couple had four pipers playing Highland Cathedral as he popped the question.

“It was a magical moment – a huge surprise for her and for the hundreds of people in our marquee.

“Her reaction was amazing – she jumped into his arms after saying yes – and there were more than a few tears in the marquee.

“We wish Andrea and Valentina every happiness in the years to come.”

