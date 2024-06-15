Teenager reported missing from Invergordon

A teenager has been reported missing from Invergordon after being last seen on Thursday.

James Carr, 17, was last seen around 3pm on June 13, in the Fraser Road area of Invergordon.

He is described as 5ft tall with curly brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Police are now appealing to the public for information on James’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1972 of the 14th June 2024.