Teenager reported missing from Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Teenager reported missing from Invergordon

James Carr, 17 has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Police Scotland.
Image: Police Scotland.

A teenager has been reported missing from Invergordon after being last seen on Thursday.

James Carr, 17, was last seen around 3pm on June 13, in the Fraser Road area of Invergordon.

He is described as 5ft tall with curly brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket, black hoody, grey jogging bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Police are now appealing to the public for information on James’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1972 of the 14th June 2024.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Careless driver Ross McFarlane was doing 50mph in 20mph zone Picture shows; B862 near Aldourie. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Careless driving near school was 'momentary lack of attention'
Iain Sutherland, William Gray and Neil McIntosh Munro are on the King's Birthday Honours list 2024
King's Birthday Honours: The 8 recipients from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands
Jackie Wright
Woman who brought broadband to hundreds of Lochaber homes to be made OBE
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum 2024: Everything you need to know
Blast at Kishorn Port
WATCH: Oil rig blown up on the shores of Kishorn
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
Three seriously injured and woman charged after A82 crash near Fort William
Three injured in crash near Fort William. Breaking news image.
A82 closed following three-vehicle crash north of Fort William
The A9 is restricted at Dalwhinnie.
Person hospitalised after lorry crash on A9
Fergie MacDonald
Family of 'Ceilidh King' Fergie MacDonald 'delighted' by Highland Games chieftain honour
Benbecula Distillery owner Angus MacMillan
Scotland's newest whisky distillery starts up in Outer Hebrides