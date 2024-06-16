North-east director hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at reopened Belmont Cinema

A north-east film director hopes his hit film Tetris will be the first to be screened at the reopened Belmont Cinema.

Jon S Baird originally planned to debut the film at the Aberdeen filmhouse last year despite its owners going into administration.

As the film was partly shot in the Granite City, Jon believed it would be the perfect spot to show off the film.

‘Let’s make Tetris the opening night film’

The plan did not come together at the time but the Peterhead-born filmmaker now has renewed hope it may appear on the Belmont screen.

This week, new plans were shared to revive the cinema with a crowdfunder launched to raise the necessary cash.

It is hoped the cinema could be reopened within a year.

In response to the P&J’s coverage of the regeneration plans, Jon posted on X: “Let’s make Tetris the opening night film!”

He also said he would be open to doing an in-person Q&A at the venue if he can “make the dates work”.

The idea was welcomed by another star – Still Game actor Ford Kiernan – who posted: “Sounds good!”

Apple TV+ production Tetris stars Taron Egerton and tells the original story of the popular Nintendo video game.

The director used some of Aberdeen’s most well-known buildings to transform the city into Soviet-era Russia while filming.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted the transformed zoology building at Aberdeen University, the Seamount Court flats and the Halliburton building in Dyce among other exterior and interior locations.