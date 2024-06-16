North-east director hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at reopened Belmont Cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east director hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at reopened Belmont Cinema

Jon S Baird has suggested his 2023 film could be the first film screened if the venue is brought back to life.

By Ellie Milne
Jon S Baird and Belmont Cinema
Jon S Baird hopes to see Tetris on the big screen at Belmont Cinema. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

A north-east film director hopes his hit film Tetris will be the first to be screened at the reopened Belmont Cinema.

Jon S Baird originally planned to debut the film at the Aberdeen filmhouse last year despite its owners going into administration.

As the film was partly shot in the Granite City, Jon believed it would be the perfect spot to show off the film.

‘Let’s make Tetris the opening night film’

The plan did not come together at the time but the Peterhead-born filmmaker now has renewed hope it may appear on the Belmont screen.

This week, new plans were shared to revive the cinema with a crowdfunder launched to raise the necessary cash.

It is hoped the cinema could be reopened within a year.

The team shared they hope to have the cinema open again within a year.

The Belmont Cinema team - (L-R) Jacob Campbell, Catriona Tanner, James Erwin, Murray Dawson and Dallas King
The Belmont Cinema team (L-R) Jacob Campbell, Catriona Tanner, James Erwin, Murray Dawson and Dallas King. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In response to the P&J’s coverage of the regeneration plans, Jon posted on X: “Let’s make Tetris the opening night film!”

He also said he would be open to doing an in-person Q&A at the venue if he can “make the dates work”.

The idea was welcomed by another star – Still Game actor Ford Kiernan – who posted: “Sounds good!”

Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris in Aberdeen
Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Apple TV+ production Tetris stars Taron Egerton and tells the original story of the popular Nintendo video game.

The director used some of Aberdeen’s most well-known buildings to transform the city into Soviet-era Russia while filming.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted the transformed zoology building at Aberdeen University, the Seamount Court flats and the Halliburton building in Dyce among other exterior and interior locations.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
Jordan Gall had almost 100 hours of child abuse videos on his phone.
Notorious north-east paedophile had toddler murder video among sick collection on phone
Andrea Marcantoni proposes to Valentina Duca at the Midsummer Beer Happening on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Woman leaps into fiance's arms after getting engaged at Stonehaven beer festival
Emergency services on the scene. Image: DC Thomson
Man, 32, charged after multiple emergency services called to Tillydrone 'disturbance'
Flooding at Hazlehead Park
Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region
Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Highlands teenager, 17, may have travelled to Aberdeen
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'It was pure betrayal': Aberdeen firm hits out at former worker who embezzled £30,000
Highland Games cancelled sign
Aberdeen Highland Games cancelled due to heavy rain overnight
Plans for the AECC overflow car park to become a recycling centre have officially been approved.
£3.7m AECC recycling centre plans APPROVED despite fears loud noises could disturb golfers
3
Terry Wood, former plumber and Montrose community councillor.
Father's Day tribute to 'man of Montrose', ex-community councillor Terry Wood

Conversation