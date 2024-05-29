10 university teams start out on new north-east path to entrepreneurship

Ten teams have embarked on a new programme which aims to ignite the spark of entrepreneurship among north-east researchers and innovators.

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), Aberdeen University and Innovate UK teamed up to deliver the Innovation-to-Commercialisation of University Research (ICURe) scheme in the region.

It is hoped it will spur on the next generation of innovators across the life sciences, digital technology and energy sectors.

The eight-week accelerator programme will help the early-stage businesses taking part explore the commercial potential of their research and technology.

Its 10 teams all come from Aberdeen University.

Research areas they are working on include health and life sciences, medical devices, digital health, aquaculture, clean technology and energy storage.

According to One, they will gain “invaluable market awareness and customer discovery skills”.

One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O’Neil explained some of the aims.

She said: “Life sciences is a dynamic growth sector. Its high-value businesses and high-skills jobs are at the heart of our vision for north-east Scotland’s future economy.

“Stimulating the pipeline of start-ups and spinouts is fundamental to delivering growth.”

Ms O’Neil, who is also chief executive of Aberdeen life sciences firm NovaBiotics, added: “This new partnership between One, the University of Aberdeen and Innovate UK is significant.

“It brings the national innovation agency’s resources into the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem we are building for life sciences, with One BioHub at its heart.”

£40m facility for north-east life sciences

The £40 million One BioHub opened on the hospital campus at Foresterhill, Aberdeen, last year. It is expected to take the life sciences sector in the north-east to another level.

It provides support and infrastructure to help grow businesses, nurture commercialisation opportunities, and connect academics and health researchers to industry.

More than 500 teams across the UK have benefited from ICURe schemes to date.

The programme is said to have supported the launch of more than 200 start-ups.

It is also a gateway to Innovate UK, Britain’s innovation agency, connecting early-stage firms and helping them participate in follow-on programmes as they grow their businesses.

‘Groundbreaking’ projects

Welcoming the north-east scheme starting up, Peter Edwards, vice-principal, regional engagement, Aberdeen University, said: “The programme will support those groundbreaking projects that are needed to meet future challenges by helping research teams take their commercially promising ideas to market faster, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of research and innovation.”