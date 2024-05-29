10 university teams start out on new north-east path to entrepreneurship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 university teams start out on new north-east path to entrepreneurship

New multi-partner scheme aims to unlock innovation across the region.

By Keith Findlay
Researcher.
Opportunity North East, Aberdeen University and Innovate UK aim to accelerate more north-east research and innovation to commercialisation. Image: Shutterstock

Ten teams have embarked on a new programme which aims to ignite the spark of entrepreneurship among north-east researchers and innovators.

Economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), Aberdeen University and Innovate UK teamed up to deliver the Innovation-to-Commercialisation of University Research (ICURe) scheme in the region.

It is hoped it will spur on the next generation of innovators across the life sciences, digital technology and energy sectors.

The eight-week accelerator programme will help the early-stage businesses taking part explore the commercial potential of their research and technology.

Its 10 teams all come from Aberdeen University.

Research areas they are working on include health and life sciences, medical devices, digital health, aquaculture, clean technology and energy storage.

Some of the researchers who have embarked on the eight-week accelerator programme.
Some of the researchers who have embarked on the eight-week accelerator programme. Image: Opportunity North East

According to One, they will gain “invaluable market awareness and customer discovery skills”.

One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O’Neil explained some of the aims.

She said: “Life sciences is a dynamic growth sector. Its high-value businesses and high-skills jobs are at the heart of our vision for north-east Scotland’s future economy.

“Stimulating the pipeline of start-ups and spinouts is fundamental to delivering growth.”

One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O'Neil.
One life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O’Neil. Image: Graham Dargie

Ms O’Neil, who is also chief executive of Aberdeen life sciences firm NovaBiotics, added: “This new partnership between One, the University of Aberdeen and Innovate UK is significant.

“It brings the national innovation agency’s resources into the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem we are building for life sciences, with One BioHub at its heart.”

£40m facility for north-east life sciences

The £40 million One BioHub opened on the hospital campus at Foresterhill, Aberdeen, last year. It is expected to take the life sciences sector in the north-east to another level.

It provides support and infrastructure to help grow businesses, nurture commercialisation opportunities, and connect academics and health researchers to industry.

BioHub
One BioHub. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

More than 500 teams across the UK have benefited from ICURe schemes to date.

The programme is said to have supported the launch of more than 200 start-ups.

It is also a gateway to Innovate UK, Britain’s innovation agency, connecting early-stage firms and helping them participate in follow-on programmes as they grow their businesses.

Woman planning ideas
Bright ideas usually need a little help to become more than a drawing board exercise. Image: Shutterstock

‘Groundbreaking’ projects

Welcoming the north-east scheme starting up, Peter Edwards, vice-principal, regional engagement, Aberdeen University, said: “The programme will support those groundbreaking projects that are needed to meet future challenges by helping research teams take their commercially promising ideas to market faster, ensuring we remain at the cutting edge of research and innovation.”