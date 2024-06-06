Disabled Aberdeen army veteran living in fear after mobility scooter vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disabled Aberdeen army veteran living in fear after mobility scooter vandalised

Yobs stole and broke Michael Heath's only mode of transport from the door of his Mastrick flat.

By Chris Cromar
Michael Heath sitting on mobility scooter.
Michael Heath on his scooter that he says is a "right off".

An armed forces veteran from Aberdeen says he is living in fear after vandals stole and smashed his mobility scooter.

Michael Heath, who lives in the Mastrick area of the city, has not only been left struggling to get out and about – but he is now also “scared” to be in his own home.

The 40-year-old’s scooter, which he had for only three months, was taken from his Lossie Place flat landing before being located in a field.

He says it has been left “a right off” and that his insurance policy will not pay out for another six months.

Damaged mobility scooter.
The scooter is unworkable now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The vehicle was left abandoned in a field, found with its front panel smashed and alarm system disabled.

Mr Heath – who has been quoted £95 to get a company to take it away to be looked at – claims unruly teenagers were behind the heartless deed.

“The scooter took me to the shops every day to get my groceries, and to go and say ‘hello’ to people,” said Mr Heath, who suffers from epilepsy,

“Without it, it takes me half an hour to get to the shop and it’s only down the road.

“My confidence has gone down – I can’t answer the door without looking through the peephole.

“I don’t feel safe going from my flat down the stairs because they stole it from outside the front of my house.

“I’ve lost my life.”

Michael Heath sitting on mobility scooter.
Mr Heath now struggles to go about his daily business.

Army veteran struggling to get justice

A mental health nurse by trade, Mr Heath – who served in Army Medical Services 254 (East of England Medical Regiment) – is currently out of work due to his disability.

He says that police told him the crime was a “minor offence”.

The veteran also claims that police told him they could not do any forensics on the vehicle because “the weather was damp”.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Mr Heath also managed to take pictures of the people he thinks did it, but claims that “police won’t take” them.

“If a child has done this surely the parents should be responsible for it?” he said.

Lossie Place sign, Aberdeen.
The scooter was stolen from Lossie Place in Mastrick.

Having stayed in Mastrick for two years, Mr Heath says it was “lovely” for the first 12 months but feels that the crime rate has increased.

The veteran says many youngsters commit crime because they think they will get away with it.

“Discipline, honesty and respect is all missing in our society at the moment,” he said.

‘Our lines of enquiry have concluded’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 2.40pm on Saturday, March 16, officers received a report of the theft of a mobility scooter on Lossie Place, Aberdeen.

“The mobility scooter was subsequently traced.

“Available lines of inquiry have concluded but anyone with further information is asked to contact police on 101.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robert Grassick outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man admits sending unsolicited sexual messages to female on his contacts list
More than 550 objections have been lodged against the new bus gates —but what did people have to say? Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: A car crash, a house move and hundreds more complaints ahead…
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande back in Aberdeenshire to 'recharge' from London life
Robert Mackie opened his Funeral Directors in 1984. Image: Robert Mackie.
'It's my honour to serve the community': Meet Peterhead's Robert Mackie - one of…
The Gordon Highlanders Association pays tribute to the courage of our soldiers on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
City of Aberdeen comes together to remember fallen heroes in heartfelt D-Day memorial
NESCol introduced two esports courses to the curriculum back in 2021 to appeal to the growing interest in the industry. Image: North East College.
First look: The north-east esports hub where youngsters will learn to game for a…
Questions answered as Uber comes to Aberdeen.
Uber Aberdeen: Key questions answered as service approved in the city
The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery.
What to expect from expanded Union Square M&S as bosses plan bumper bakery and…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman charged with alleged thefts after businesses across Aberdeenshire and Moray targeted
Andrew Duncan was driving a black Mini Cooper during the incident. Image: Facebook / Shutterstock
Aberdeen Mini driver led police on high-speed chase with child in car

Conversation