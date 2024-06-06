Disabled Aberdeen army veteran living in fear after mobility scooter vandalised

An armed forces veteran from Aberdeen says he is living in fear after vandals stole and smashed his mobility scooter.

Michael Heath, who lives in the Mastrick area of the city, has not only been left struggling to get out and about – but he is now also “scared” to be in his own home.

The 40-year-old’s scooter, which he had for only three months, was taken from his Lossie Place flat landing before being located in a field.

He says it has been left “a right off” and that his insurance policy will not pay out for another six months.

The vehicle was left abandoned in a field, found with its front panel smashed and alarm system disabled.

Mr Heath – who has been quoted £95 to get a company to take it away to be looked at – claims unruly teenagers were behind the heartless deed.

“The scooter took me to the shops every day to get my groceries, and to go and say ‘hello’ to people,” said Mr Heath, who suffers from epilepsy,

“Without it, it takes me half an hour to get to the shop and it’s only down the road.

“My confidence has gone down – I can’t answer the door without looking through the peephole.

“I don’t feel safe going from my flat down the stairs because they stole it from outside the front of my house.

“I’ve lost my life.”

Army veteran struggling to get justice

A mental health nurse by trade, Mr Heath – who served in Army Medical Services 254 (East of England Medical Regiment) – is currently out of work due to his disability.

He says that police told him the crime was a “minor offence”.

The veteran also claims that police told him they could not do any forensics on the vehicle because “the weather was damp”.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” he said.

Mr Heath also managed to take pictures of the people he thinks did it, but claims that “police won’t take” them.

“If a child has done this surely the parents should be responsible for it?” he said.

Having stayed in Mastrick for two years, Mr Heath says it was “lovely” for the first 12 months but feels that the crime rate has increased.

The veteran says many youngsters commit crime because they think they will get away with it.

“Discipline, honesty and respect is all missing in our society at the moment,” he said.

‘Our lines of enquiry have concluded’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 2.40pm on Saturday, March 16, officers received a report of the theft of a mobility scooter on Lossie Place, Aberdeen.

“The mobility scooter was subsequently traced.

“Available lines of inquiry have concluded but anyone with further information is asked to contact police on 101.”