‘It’s my honour to serve the community’: Meet Peterhead’s Robert Mackie – one of the most trusted funeral directors in the north-east

This September will mark 40 years since Robert Mackie Funeral Directors was established.

Robert Mackie opened his Funeral Directors in 1984. Image: Robert Mackie.
By Shanay Taylor

Becoming an undertaker isn’t a dream that many set out to achieve.

However for Peterhead born and raised, Robert Mackie, it was his ambition from an early age.

The 67-year-old who was born in Almanythie Road, has become one of the most well-respected funeral directors – and people – in the region.

He is the founder of family-run firm, Robert Mackie Funeral Directors, which was once  crowned the best funeral director in the north-east of Scotland.

Robert Mackie. Image: Robert Mackie.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Mackie said his career has been a “privilege”.

He said: “I’ve loved serving the community, it has absolutely been my honour and privilege.

“Over the years I have had people say they don’t know how I do it, calling it a horrible job. But, every time I turn around and say ‘well, not for me’.”

Opened his own firm in 1984

Mr Mackie started his career as a funeral director with James Davidson Funeral Directors in 1973.

He went on to open his own funeral directors based in Ugie Street in 1984, later adding the Wilson Street hall located next door.

In 1999 the move was made to the current purpose built premises, where Robert and his team continue to serve Peterhead and the surrounding area.

His current premises. Image: Robert Mackie.

Admitting he started off with “very little”, Mr Mackie says that he could not have built the business he has today without the support of the local community.

When he first opened, he had only two members of staff including himself.

This quickly built up over the years, and by 1988 he had a team of nearly 10 employees who have stayed “loyal” to him throughout the years.

Mr Mackie shared how “very blessed” he has been as all of his staff have been long-term employees, some of them working part-time beyond the age of retirement.

His nephew has also been with the firm for more than 30 years, while his son has worked with him for over 20.

Robert Mackie standing outside his first premises on Ugie Street. Image: Robert Mackie.

‘I’ve dedicated my whole life to this’

It’s no shock that with the job comes long hours and a duty of service to those at their most vulnerable, which Mr Mackie has willingly dedicated his entire life to.

Robert Mackie Funeral Directors not only covers Peterhead, but also the surrounding rural villages and nearby towns.

Describing it as a “very large” catchment area, Mr Mackie and his team are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

He shared how his job is to “guide families through the most vulnerable time in their lives.”

Adding: “I’ve been told by people that when I come in the door, their shoulders are heavy and when I leave them, they are light.

“When the time comes that you meet with families, give them unconditionally of yourself and your time.”

He opened his current premises in 1999. Image: Robert Mackie.

I for one can say, on behalf of my own family, how dedicated Mr Mackie is to the profession.

Handling many of my own family’s bereavements, at times when we were at our most vulnerable, with such grace and perfection is something we will forever be grateful for.

An award-winning business

Mr Mackie won the ‘Best of Buchan’ title at Peterhead’s Scottish Week in 2019, and was also crowned the best funeral director in the north-east of Scotland that same year at the inaugural Scottish Funeral Awards.

He was also invited to the Royal Garden Party in 2009 – where he met the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh – for his acts of service to the community.

Mr Mackie is still very much involved with every part of the business, from conducting and arranging funerals to taking on funeral services for families.

Inside Robert Mackie Funeral Directors Hall. Image: Robert Mackie.

He says his career would not have been possible without the loyal support of present and past staff.

He will also always be grateful to the late Sandy Chalmers and Jimmy Cumming who were long-term loyal and faithful employees of James Davidson Funeral Directors.

“It’s not only obtaining the success in a professional capacity but lord-willing to have the knowledge and wisdom to handle your success and to keep humble in all that you do,” he said.

“For even I, like all the families that I and all my staff past and present have served, will have to arrange and conduct the same for me.

“The unwelcome visitation of bereavement crosses everyone’s threshold and is a leveller. Everything that I have obtained in my life, I have only been loaned.

“None of us leave anything. We are only remembered for what we have done.”

