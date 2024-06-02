Ballater opticians preparing to make the move to former Bridge Street hardware store

DP Opticians is preparing to make the move two doors down to “Mr Ballater’s” former hardware store.

Owner and optician Christy Asalor is taking over the building which housed A Cassie Hardware until the end of last year.

The 41-year-old has been serving the Deeside community for the past three years and says she is “in it for the long run”.

“I took over the business three years ago and have been serving the community ever since,” she said. “It’s been great so far.

“I’m passionate about eyecare and giving a personal service to each patient. Every patient is unique and we pull all the stops to ensure we meet their needs.”

‘Everyone welcome’

Christy trained to be an optician in Nigeria before converting her qualification when she moved to the north-east for her husband’s job in 2012.

She worked at Duncan and Todd in Aberdeen before taking over the Ballater practice where she works with two team members.

Her role as an independent prescribing optometrist means she can also treat a range of diseases and prescribe some medications.

“Everyone is welcome at DP Opticians,” she said. “There are a lot more elderly people in this community because many retire in this beautiful place.

Some people can’t always come out to us so we have to think out the box to provide a service.Â I’ll also deliver prescriptions and glasses to their homes, I try to help as much as I can.”

Opticians making the move in Ballater

When the practice was forced to close during the pandemic, Christy continued to work with NHS Grampian to provide vital eyecare as well as vaccinations.

“I always try to put myself out there to help,” she added.

Christy, who has lived in Alford for the past 10 years with her husband, Komeno, and two children, Kimberly, 15, and David, 12, is now focused on renovating her new store.

DP Opticians will move two doors along Bridge Street in Ballater before the end of the year – and will be opening with a brand new name.

She said: “Alastair Cassie was retiring and was going to sell and I decided to take it on because I’m in it for the long run.

“I really do enjoy working with the people and serving the community here.

“We’re currently doing the renovations – there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. But we’re hoping we can finish that and be open early autumn. That’s the plan.

“And, I’m looking for ideas for the name of the new shop, probably something combining my own name.”

Anyone with a name idea can email info@dpopticians.co.uk with the winner to receive a prize from the opticians.