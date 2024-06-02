Ballater opticians preparing to make the move to former Bridge Street hardware store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ballater opticians preparing to make the move to former Bridge Street hardware store

Owner and optician Christy Asalor is dedicated serving the Deeside community.

By Ellie Milne
Christy outside DP Opticians in Ballater
Christy Asalor has run DP Opticians in Ballater for the past three years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

DP Opticians is preparing to make the move two doors down to “Mr Ballater’s” former hardware store.

Owner and optician Christy Asalor is taking over the building which housed A Cassie Hardware until the end of last year.

The 41-year-old has been serving the Deeside community for the past three years and says she is “in it for the long run”.

“I took over the business three years ago and have been serving the community ever since,” she said. “It’s been great so far.

“I’m passionate about eyecare and giving a personal service to each patient. Every patient is unique and we pull all the stops to ensure we meet their needs.”

Christy Asalor with optometrist equipment at the Ballater practice
Christy Asalor provides eyecare to the Deeside community. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Everyone welcome’

Christy trained to be an optician in Nigeria before converting her qualification when she moved to the north-east for her husband’s job in 2012.

She worked at Duncan and Todd in Aberdeen before taking over the Ballater practice where she works with two team members.

Her role as an independent prescribing optometrist means she can also treat a range of diseases and prescribe some medications.

“Everyone is welcome at DP Opticians,” she said. “There are a lot more elderly people in this community because many retire in this beautiful place.

Some people can’t always come out to us so we have to think out the box to provide a service.Â I’ll also deliver prescriptions and glasses to their homes, I try to help as much as I can.”

A Cassie Hardware in Ballater
Renovations are being carried out at the former hardware store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Opticians making the move in Ballater

When the practice was forced to close during the pandemic, Christy continued to work with NHS Grampian to provide vital eyecare as well as vaccinations.

“I always try to put myself out there to help,” she added.

Christy, who has lived in Alford for the past 10 years with her husband, Komeno, and two children, Kimberly, 15, and David, 12, is now focused on renovating her new store.

DP Opticians will move two doors along Bridge Street in Ballater before the end of the year – and will be opening with a brand new name.

Christy holding a air of glasses next to a display of frames
Christy is looking for inspiration for the new practice name. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

She said: “Alastair Cassie was retiring and was going to sell and I decided to take it on because I’m in it for the long run.

“I really do enjoy working with the people and serving the community here.

“We’re currently doing the renovations – there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. But we’re hoping we can finish that and be open early autumn. That’s the plan.

“And, I’m looking for ideas for the name of the new shop, probably something combining my own name.”

Anyone with a name idea can email info@dpopticians.co.uk with the winner to receive a prize from the opticians.

