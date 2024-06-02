In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market

It’s the date in the Stonehaven social calendar that locals and visitors don’t want to miss.

The first Saturday in June marks the annual Feein’ Market in the Aberdeenshire town’s Market Square.

And huge crowds turned out to celebrate the event, which in its current form has been running since 1973.

Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered for what is billed as Stonehaven’s ‘premier social occasion’.

And Feein’ Market organisers posted a statement yesterday to thank everyone involved.

It said: “A big THANK YOU to all that made the day possible.

“All the stall holders; All those who entertained us through the day; All the people and groups (too numerous to mention) who helped us set up and to everybody who came along on the day.”

Here are some of the best moments captured from the Square

Did you attend the event in Stonehaven? Let us know in the comments below.