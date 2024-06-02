In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market

Locals and visitors flock to Market Square for stalls, fundraising, entertainment, food and drink.

The sunglasses were out for a fine day in Market Square.
By Derry Alldritt

It’s the date in the Stonehaven social calendar that locals and visitors don’t want to miss.

The first Saturday in June marks the annual Feein’ Market in the Aberdeenshire town’s Market Square.

And huge crowds turned out to celebrate the event, which in its current form has been running since 1973.

Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered for what is billed as Stonehaven’s ‘premier social occasion’.

And Feein’ Market organisers posted a statement yesterday to thank everyone involved.

It said: “A big THANK YOU to all that made the day possible.

“All the stall holders; All those who entertained us through the day; All the people and groups (too numerous to mention) who helped us set up and to everybody who came along on the day.”

Here are some of the best moments captured from the Square

It was a day for fun in Stonehaven’s Market Square.
Stonehaven Men’s Shed had a stall
Representatives of the Lion’s Den Martial Arts squad.
Some young farmers brought their tractor to the Feein’ Market.
The Stonehaven District and Lions club runs the event.
It was a busy day outside the Market Bar.
Crowds flocked to the Market Square.
People were all smiles in the town square.
A smashing time for Stonehaven ASC.
Saltires and raffles at the SNP stall.
The team from Nix Barbershop enjoying the Feein’ Market.
It was a fine day for a pint and a catch up in the Square.
Four-legged friends were welcome at the Stonehaven Feein’ Market.
A packed Market Square.
Mackie Rugby had a busy stall.
Pipers providing the music in the Square.
The Round Table stall hit the mark with some darts.
Crowds flooded the streets around the Square.
There was plenty of food and drink on offer for revellers at Stonehaven Feein’ Market.

Did you attend the event in Stonehaven? Let us know in the comments below.

