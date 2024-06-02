In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market Locals and visitors flock to Market Square for stalls, fundraising, entertainment, food and drink. The sunglasses were out for a fine day in Market Square. By Derry Alldritt June 2 2024, 12:35 pm June 2 2024, 12:35 pm Share In Pictures: Stonehaven town square comes alive for Feein’ Market Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6489282/stonehaven-feein-market-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment It’s the date in the Stonehaven social calendar that locals and visitors don’t want to miss. The first Saturday in June marks the annual Feein’ Market in the Aberdeenshire town’s Market Square. And huge crowds turned out to celebrate the event, which in its current form has been running since 1973. Stallholders, fundraisers, food trucks and pipe bands gathered for what is billed as Stonehaven’s ‘premier social occasion’. And Feein’ Market organisers posted a statement yesterday to thank everyone involved. It said: “A big THANK YOU to all that made the day possible. “All the stall holders; All those who entertained us through the day; All the people and groups (too numerous to mention) who helped us set up and to everybody who came along on the day.” Here are some of the best moments captured from the Square It was a day for fun in Stonehaven’s Market Square. Stonehaven Men’s Shed had a stall Representatives of the Lion’s Den Martial Arts squad. Some young farmers brought their tractor to the Feein’ Market. The Stonehaven District and Lions club runs the event. It was a busy day outside the Market Bar. Crowds flocked to the Market Square. People were all smiles in the town square. A smashing time for Stonehaven ASC. Saltires and raffles at the SNP stall. The team from Nix Barbershop enjoying the Feein’ Market. It was a fine day for a pint and a catch up in the Square. Four-legged friends were welcome at the Stonehaven Feein’ Market. A packed Market Square. Mackie Rugby had a busy stall. Pipers providing the music in the Square. The Round Table stall hit the mark with some darts. Crowds flooded the streets around the Square. There was plenty of food and drink on offer for revellers at Stonehaven Feein’ Market. Did you attend the event in Stonehaven? Let us know in the comments below.
Conversation