Best pictures as Aberdeen Kiltwalkers go extra mile for charities

More than 70 photos of fundraisers trekking from Duthie Park through Deeside.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Can You Spot Yourself in Our Gallery? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Can You Spot Yourself in Our Gallery? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Katherine Ferries

Spirits were high in Aberdeen today as thousands of people walked the extra mile for charity following the return of the city’s Kiltwalk.

A record-breaking 5,260 walkers stepped out for theÂ  a 17.8-mile walk through the countryside.

An initial 4,200 Kiltwalkers set off from Duthie Park for the journey.

Another 1,058 participants joined the effort from Crathes Castle to walk along the River Dee for four miles to the finish line at Bellfield Park in Banchory.

Summary of Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk kicked off from 9am..

Walkers tackling the Might Stride faced up to a ten-hour trek from Duthie Park in Aberdeen, taking in Cults, Peterculter and Durris.

Participants benefitted from four pit stops before reaching Bellfield Park.

From 11am, crowds gathered at Crathes Castle to watch walkers embark on The Wee Wander route.

Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the highlights of the day.

The P&J Live team ready to go, raising funds for the P&J 275 fund. Image: Rob Wicks
Kiltwalkers at the Mighty Stride start line. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet the spirited walkers of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
From tartan-clad enthusiasts to charity champions, the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024 is a melting pot of diverse individuals all marching towards a common goal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024 is a tapestry of stories, each walker with a unique reason for lacing up their shoes and hitting the pavement. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking for Children’s Appeal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Starting at Duthie Park and walking approx 18 miles to the end site at Bellfield Park, Banchory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Every step counts at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilted and committed! Walking tall at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024, raising funds, and spreading hope. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024 is bustling with kind souls, all with hearts as big as their smiles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilts and kindness at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Caught in the moment! Waving to our amazing photographer capturing memories at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Say cheese and stride on! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Strangers become friends, and friends become family at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spreading smiles, one step at a time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilted and camera-ready at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Making memories to last a lifetime. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking strong, thumbs up all around! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Positivity in every step. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilts on, spirits high. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet the spirited walkers of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilted and committed! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waving to the photographer capturing our Kiltwalk adventure! Say cheese! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Say cheese! Getting those Kiltwalk memories captured one snapshot at a time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture-perfect moments at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Proudly posing for the camera, making moments that matter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking approx 18 miles to the end site at Bellfield Park, Banchory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stepping out in style at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tartan dreams at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Embracing the spirit of unity and community at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sporting the tartan trousers with pride at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking on behalf of Alzheimer Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Thousands turned out to walk the 18 miles. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Kiltwalk was a roaring success again this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout of people in Duthie park this morning for the walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In the sea of tartan, each walker in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024 brings their own flair and personality, but together, we form an unstoppable force for good. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lots of friends taking part in The Kiltwalk today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Remaining positive on todays 18 mile walk to Banchory. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lots of happy faces lighting up the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Kilts, smiles, and boundless positivity all around. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grinning from ear to ear at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A lot of people from different ages and backgrounds joined the walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A positive and uplifting atmosphere. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A wonderful turnout and an electric atmosphere all around. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Comradery throughout the groups of walkers, all participating for good causes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People walking to raise money for many worthy charities at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Every step is a step towards making a difference. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Kiltwalk community banding together representing the North East. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
People are in high spirits during the walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Kiltwalk is not just for humans, dogs are also taking part this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout on this warm but overcast day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A lot of people participating have chosen charities close to their hearts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smile for the camera. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilts and legs moving in rhythm at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Striding with purpose, united in tartan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilt walkers dressed in support for Friends of ANCHOR. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kiltwalkers getting those steps in. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
At the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024, pit stops aren’t just for resting â€“ they’re for entertainment and refreshments! Fueling up and having fun along the way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
At the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024, supporters line the route, cheering on walkers with unwavering enthusiasm! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walkers waving to our talented photographer, capturing every moment of camaraderie and determination at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
At the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024, pit stops aren’t just about resting â€“ they’re about community, connection, and a chance to catch your breath while soaking in the cheers and support from fellow walkers and volunteers! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dogs of all sizes enjoy the 18-mile walk alongside their human companions. Now that’s what we call paw-some teamwork! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kilted and committed! Walking tall at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024, raising funds, and spreading hope. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Are we there yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Keep walking and smiling. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Very happy walkers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking on the old railway line. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Walking approx 18 miles to the end site at Bellfield Park, Banchory.Â Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smile whilst you walk! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smile and wave. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Keeping spirits high and steps steady at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Having a wee chat whilst enjoying the walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Thumbs up for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024! Every step, every smile, every kilt makes a difference. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What a wonderful day for the kilt walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smiles all round. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A great dog walk too. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The walkers were very happy when they saw our photographer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

Conversation