Best pictures as Aberdeen Kiltwalkers go extra mile for charities

Spirits were high in Aberdeen today as thousands of people walked the extra mile for charity following the return of the city’s Kiltwalk.

A record-breaking 5,260 walkers stepped out for theÂ a 17.8-mile walk through the countryside.

An initial 4,200 Kiltwalkers set off from Duthie Park for the journey.

Another 1,058 participants joined the effort from Crathes Castle to walk along the River Dee for four miles to the finish line at Bellfield Park in Banchory.

Summary of Aberdeen Kiltwalk 2024

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk kicked off from 9am..

Walkers tackling the Might Stride faced up to a ten-hour trek from Duthie Park in Aberdeen, taking in Cults, Peterculter and Durris.

Participants benefitted from four pit stops before reaching Bellfield Park.

From 11am, crowds gathered at Crathes Castle to watch walkers embark on The Wee Wander route.

Kenny Elrick was on hand to capture the highlights of the day.