Man arrested after assault in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been arrested following an assault in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident took place at a premises on John Street just after 2pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene with two police cars and a van seen parked on the street in the afternoon.

Officers dealt with the incident at the property where one man was treated for his injuries.

Police investigate John Street incident

They confirmed another man, aged 32, has been arrested in connection.

Police inquiries into the assault are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault on a man at a premises on John Street, Aberdeen, around 2.05pm on Sunday, June 2.

“Emergency services attended and one man was treated at the scene.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”