The best pictures as Aberdeen legends return to the pitch for Craig Brown Charity Cup

Aberdeen players and members of the current womenâ€™s team joined forces in the name of the Cash for Kids charity at Balmoral Stadium.

More than 1,000 fans helped raise Â£7,162 as they were treated to goals galore as Scotland beat Aberdeen 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a 6-6 draw to win the Craig Brown Cup at the home of Cove Rangers.

Willie Garner and Walker McCall coached the Reds team which was led by skipper Derek Young and also included former Dons Eoin Jess, Zander Diamond, Lee Miller, Chris Clark, Chris Maguire and Steve Tosh.

Womenâ€™s player Francesca Ogilvie and former womenâ€™s player Loren Campbell were also in the Aberdeen squad.

Drew Jarvie and Archie Knox managed the Scotland squad which was led by captain Philip McGuire, Russell Anderson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Gavin Rae, Tomas Cerny, Kenny Miller and Hugh Robertson.

The womenâ€™s team was also represented by Maddison Finnie and Hannah Innes who donned the dark blue strip.

Darren Mackieâ€™s early penalty put Scotland ahead but the lead lasted a matter of seconds as Gavin Elphinstone slotted home the equaliser for the Dons.

The Scotland team regained the lead when Kenny Miller played in Mackie for his second of the game but again the Dons restored parity as Elphinstone ran onto Jessâ€™ through ball to make it 2-2.

Elphinstone duly completed his hat-trick to put Aberdeen in front for the first time when he held off Byrne to score from close range.

But Callum Dunbar fired Scotland level in spectacular fashion in first half stoppage time when he fired into the top corner from 35 yards.

Goals continued to flow in the second half

The goals continued to flow in the second half with Miller crossing for Mackie to volley home for his hat-trick to put Scotland 4-3 ahead and the former Dons striker duly made it 5-3 after beating the offside trap to race clear on goal.

Maguire reduced the arrears with a terrific individual effort as he raced past McGuire before beating Cerny with a deft finish.

But Dunbar quickly restored the two-goal cushion for Scotland with another outstanding long range effort.

Maguire gave the Dons hope of getting back into the game with his second of the game and CJ Novo duly levelled the match at 6-6 in the final minute when he fired past Cerny.

The Dons surged forward in pursuit of a winner and Cerny made a terrific save to deny Ogilvie in stoppage time to take the game to penalties.

It was the Dark Blues who triumphed in the shootout 4-1 with Innes, Graham Watt, Matthew Courage and Dunbar all netting from the spot.

Kevin Lynch scored for the Reds but Cerny saved Goggsy 99â€™s effort before Mike Macdermid fired over the crossbar.