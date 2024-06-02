The best pictures as Aberdeen legends return to the pitch for Craig Brown Charity Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best pictures as Aberdeen legends return to the pitch for Craig Brown Charity Cup

Former Aberdeen players and members of the AFC Women's squad team-up to raise funds for Cash For Kids.

Some of the players who took part in the Craig Brown Cup at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Some of the players who took part in the Craig Brown Cup at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Aberdeen players and members of the current womenâ€™s team joined forces in the name of the Cash for Kids charity at Balmoral Stadium.

More than 1,000 fans helped raise Â£7,162 as they were treated to goals galore as Scotland beat Aberdeen 4-1 in a penalty shootout following a 6-6 draw to win the Craig Brown Cup at the home of Cove Rangers.

Willie Garner and Walker McCall coached the Reds team which was led by skipper Derek Young and also included former Dons Eoin Jess, Zander Diamond, Lee Miller, Chris Clark, Chris Maguire and Steve Tosh.

Womenâ€™s player Francesca Ogilvie and former womenâ€™s player Loren Campbell were also in the Aberdeen squad.

Eoin Jess gets on the ball at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drew Jarvie and Archie Knox managed the Scotland squad which was led by captain Philip McGuire, Russell Anderson, Richie Byrne, Darren Mackie, Gavin Rae, Tomas Cerny, Kenny Miller and Hugh Robertson.

The womenâ€™s team was also represented by Maddison Finnie and Hannah Innes who donned the dark blue strip.

Richie Byrne represented the Scotland team. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Darren Mackieâ€™s early penalty put Scotland ahead but the lead lasted a matter of seconds as Gavin Elphinstone slotted home the equaliser for the Dons.

The Scotland team regained the lead when Kenny Miller played in Mackie for his second of the game but again the Dons restored parity as Elphinstone ran onto Jessâ€™ through ball to make it 2-2.

Elphinstone duly completed his hat-trick to put Aberdeen in front for the first time when he held off Byrne to score from close range.

Zander Diamond looks to start an attack for Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But Callum Dunbar fired Scotland level in spectacular fashion in first half stoppage time when he fired into the top corner from 35 yards.

Goals continued to flow in the second half

The goals continued to flow in the second half with Miller crossing for Mackie to volley home for his hat-trick to put Scotland 4-3 ahead and the former Dons striker duly made it 5-3 after beating the offside trap to race clear on goal.

Maguire reduced the arrears with a terrific individual effort as he raced past McGuire before beating Cerny with a deft finish.

But Dunbar quickly restored the two-goal cushion for Scotland with another outstanding long range effort.

Darren Mackie shields the ball for Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Maguire gave the Dons hope of getting back into the game with his second of the game and CJ Novo duly levelled the match at 6-6 in the final minute when he fired past Cerny.

The Dons surged forward in pursuit of a winner and Cerny made a terrific save to deny Ogilvie in stoppage time to take the game to penalties.

Kenny Miller in action for Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was the Dark Blues who triumphed in the shootout 4-1 with Innes, Graham Watt, Matthew Courage and Dunbar all netting from the spot.

Kevin Lynch scored for the Reds but Cerny saved Goggsy 99â€™s effort before Mike Macdermid fired over the crossbar.

The Scotland team which faced Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen team which faced Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen striker Lee Miller signs autographs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hugh Robertson, Kenny Miller, Derek Young and Eoin Jess in action. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Derek Young was among the former Aberdeen players. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess and Hugh Robertson battle for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

